Big crowd, big test, big win for USF as it takes down FAU in AAC game

TAMPA — Playing before its first home sellout crowd in more than 20 years, the USF men’s basketball team upset Florida Atlantic 90-86 Sunday at Yuengling Center to solidify its hold on first place in the American Athletic Conference.

The Bulls led by as many as 25 points in the second half but stumbled when FAU went to a full-court press in the final eight minutes. The Owls cut the deficit to 87-86 with 22 seconds remaining, but USF went 3 of 4 on free throws and kept FAU from getting a good look at the hoop on its next-to-last possession.

USF (19-5, 12-1) has now won a school-record 11 consecutive conference games and has a one-game lead, plus a tiebreaker advantage, on Charlotte.

“This game was great for college basketball, great for the league,” said FAU head coach Dusty May. “It’s going to end up being a really healthy rivalry. I have a lot of respect for (USF’s) program and this staff.”

The Bulls were nearly flawless in the first half, hitting 8 of 13 shots from 3-point range and completely shutting down the offensive scoring lanes on FAU while building a 46-31 lead. They extended the lead early in the second half and were up 70-45 when the Owls went on a 15-0 run.

Selton Miguel came off the bench to score a game-high, and career-high, 25 points for USF. Miguel has now scored 23, 22 and 25 points against Memphis, Charlotte and FAU, arguably the three biggest league games of the season for the Bulls. Chris Youngblood added 23 points, including 12-of-13 shooting from the line, and Corey Walker Jr. had a game-high 10 rebounds.

