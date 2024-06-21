Big Coup, Creates Havoc – Lazio Legend Excited At Possible Signing Of Man Utd Star

Lazio legend Bruno Giordano has claimed that signing Mason Greenwood from Manchester United would be a massive coup if the Serie A giants could get him.

Manchester United are open to selling Greenwood and Lazio are one of the three Italian clubs chasing him.

Juventus and Napoli are also interested in the attacker, but Lazio are said to be in talks with Manchester United after tabling a bid for him.

Greenwood spent last season on loan at Getafe and was awarded the club’s Player of the Season for his performances in Spain.

Giordano believes it would be a massive coup if Lazio could get him as he is the kind of explosive attacker that the club have been missing in their squad.

He insisted that he is the kind of talent the Lazio fans would take to if he arrived at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Lazio legend said on Radiosei (via LaLazioSiamonoi): “He is a very good player.

“He would be a big coup, one that fans have been hoping for.

“He is a footballer who can play multiple roles, creates havoc and would make a difference in the league.

“The fact that the club value this type of profile means that there has been an awareness of the lack of quality players in the squad.

“The former Getafe player is a top-level footballer; you hardly end up playing for a team like Manchester United by chance.”