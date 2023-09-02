Big Country Rewind: Fast start carries Lubbock Monterey past Abilene Wylie in football

NON-DISTRICT

LUBBOCK MONTEREY 34, ABILENE WYLIE 21

Highlights: Monterey rolled to a 24-7 halftime lead and then held off the Bulldogs on Friday at Sandifer Stadium in Abilene.

Records: Monterey 2-0; Wylie 0-2

Next: Wylie at Lubbock-Cooper, 7 p.m. Friday, Pirate Stadium; Wolfforth Frenship at Lubbock Monterey, 7 p.m. Thursday, Lowrey Field

WALL 27, CISCO 10

Top performers

Wall: Briggs Jones 6-91 TD rushing; Nathan Pepper 9-78 TD rushing

Cisco: Gus Hart 11-71 TD rushing; Julius Profitt 36 FG

Highlights: Wall, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A Division II, rolled up 315 yards rushing and had four different players run for touchdowns at Chesley Field in Cisco.

The Loboes led 3-0 on Profitt’s field goal, but the Hawks scored two TDs in the second quarter and led 20-0 before Hart ripped off a 53-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Records: Wall 2-0; Cisco 0-2.

Next: Wall at Jim Ned, 7:30 p.m. Friday; Breckenridge at Cisco, 7 p.m. Friday.

KNOX CITY 52, MOTLEY COUNTY 6

Top performers

Motley County: Kadyn Roys 10-75 TD rushing

Knox City: Cameron Hernandez 4-87 yards 2 TDs rushing; Bryson Callaway 5-5-0 67 yards, TD passing

Highlights: Devin Guillory ran for a touchdown, caught a pass for TD and returned an interception 60 yards for another as No. 4 Class 1A DI Knox City crushed Motley County in the six-man game in Knox City.

The Greyhounds picked off three passes, including two by Guillory, and recovered a fumble. They led 38-0 before Roys ran 44 yards late in the first quarter for the Matadors’ lone TD.

Records: Matador Motley County 0-2; Knox City 2-0.

Next: Motley County at Spur, 7:30 p.m. Friday; Knox City at May, 7:30 p.m. Friday.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Big Country Rewind: Lubbock Monterey tops Abilene Wylie in football