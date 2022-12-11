Big Confidence Brock: Purdy calls own number for rushing TD
Run it in, rook! @BrockPurdy13
📺 #TBvsSF on FOX
📱 NFL+ // https://t.co/d2FDeaE8pp pic.twitter.com/pactkdf5aw
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 11, 2022
The 49ers opened the second quarter with a second-and-goal at the 2. Rookie QB Brock Purdy looked to throw, didn’t see anyone open, and smartly tucked the ball and took off as the pocket collapsed. He ran through one tackle and cruised in for a two-yard rushing score that put San Francisco ahead 14-0 over Tampa Bay. That capped an eight-play, 55-yard drive.