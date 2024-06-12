‘To go to a big club, you need consistency’ – Lille’s president clarifies Edon Zhegrova’s situation

After an outstanding season with Lille, Edon Zhegrova (25) will not be allowed to leave the club, with Olivier Létang clearing up the situation surrounding the Kosovan international.

After having played a starring role with LOSC under Paulo Fonseca’s last season, Zhegrova recently made public his willingness to leave this summer. In an interview with Kosovan media Oxygen, he admitted that it was time to “leave for a bigger club”. However, Les Dogues are looking to cash in on Jonathan David and Leny Yoro, whose contracts both expire in the summer of 2025, and do not intend to allow another starter to leave, as Zhegrova is tied to the club until 2026.

During new head coach Bruno Genésio’s presentation, Létang clarified the situation, not mincing his words towards his player: “Edon jumped the gun when he spoke because we hadn’t talked about it”, he said during Genésio’s first press conference. “But since then, a very clear position has been given. He’s a talented player with an interesting season, but to go to a big club, you need consistency. Don’t forget that LOSC are a great club, we were champions. Leaving LOSC? To go where? To do what?”

GFFN l Grégoire Devaux