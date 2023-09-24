Big changes in the US LBM Coaches Poll with Oregon moving up

A lot of eyeballs were blued to their televisions on Saturday too what the Colorado Buffaloes would do at Autzen Stadium. ABC pulled out all the stops, but it was the Ducks that shined and showed they were more than ready for prime time in the 42-6 rout of the Buffs.

That big win, coupled with Notre Dame losing and Utah looking lackluster over UCLA (a 14-7 snoozefest), Oregon cracked the Top 10 as the Ducks are now No. 9 in the country according to the US LBM Coaches poll.

Ohio State’s big win at Notre Dame caused the Buckeyes to leapfrog both USC and Florida State. The Trojans didn’t look good in their 42-28 win over Arizona State. Washington keeps rolling, but it was the Cougars that made the biggest jump, up seven spots to No. 17.

Oregon State dropped, but stays in the poll, however.

Here is a look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Colorado; No. 22 Iowa; No. 23 Clemson; No. 25 UCLA.

Others receiving votes

Fresno State 93; Kentucky 87; Texas Christian 54; Maryland 39; UCLA 36; Texas A&M 36; Louisville 36; Clemson 35; Syracuse 32; Colorado 29; Air Force 24; Iowa 16; Tulane 11; Wyoming 8; Marshall 2; James Madison 2; Liberty 1; Georgia St. 1.

It’s nice to see the Ducks get some recognition as the ABC national television audience witnessing the 42-6 rout surely helped Oregon crack the Top 10 here.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire