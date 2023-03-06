Big changes in new Steelers 7-round mock draft after the combine

As is the case every year, the NFL Scouting Combine has served as a springboard for some NFL draft prospects. Several guys we’ve had an eye on for the Pittsburgh Steelers put on huge performances and this means we have to make some big adjustments to our seven-round mock draft.

First round - OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers land a day one starter in the first round with Skoronski. No offensive tackle in the country has better 2022 film than Skoronski and he backed it up at the combine by highlighting his outstanding athleticism.

Second round - EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Thanks to a tremendous combine, Smith is going to end up flying up draft boards. The Steelers should hope they can land him with the No. 32 overall pick and add such an explosive edge rusher.

Second round - CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Forbes ran a blistering 40 at the combine and backed up his film showing exceptional range and recovery speed.

Third round - DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers to add beef to the defensive front and they don’t get much bigger or stronger than Benton.

Fourth round - G Andrew Vorhees, USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Vorhees is a big, athletic guard with experience and the skill set to play some tackle. This translates well to being a pulling guard in the NFL.

Seventh round - LB Shaka Hayward, Duke

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Heyward is a long, rangy chase-and-tackle linebacker with the speed to be a special-teams ace.

Seventh round - QB Max Duggan, TCU

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Duggan is an experienced college quarterback with decent arm talent and impressive athleticism.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire