Big changes for Steelers in new 7-round mock draft update

The NFL Scouting Combine is about to begin so we decided to offer up a pre-combine seven-round mock draft update for the Pittsburgh Steelers. You will see some familiar faces along with some new names. This mock draft is focused on building the Steelers offensive and defensive fronts and adding speed on both sides of the ball as well.

First round-OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Smart, safe pick here with Jones falling to No. 17 as he gives the Steelers an immediate upgrade at left tackle.

Second round-OG O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Immediate upgrade over Kevin Dotson and the best all-around interior offensive lineman in the draft.

Second round-EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

Hall’s game is built around an incredible first step, violent hands and a closing burst.

Third round-CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Confident coverage player with elite measurables and exceptional timed speed.

Fourth round-RB Kendre Miller, TCU

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Elite blend of size and speed, his acceleration and long speed are rare for a 220-pound back.

Seventh round-LB Anfernee Orji

A highly instinctive inside linebacker with the speed to cover a lot of ground.

Seventh round-DT Keondre Coburn, Texas

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Massive 344-pound nose tackle who can dominate in two-down sets and as a run stuffer.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire