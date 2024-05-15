'There has to be big changes at Rangers'

Rangers' scare against Dundee underlined the need for "big changes" at Ibrox this summer, says the Sunday Mail's chief sports writer Scott McDermott.

Philippe Clement cut a frustrated figure in his post-match interviews, bemoaning his side's first-half showing that saw them go 2-0 down at home to Dundee before going on to respond with five goals.

With their slim title hopes potentially being put to bed if Celtic avoid defeat at Rugby Park on Wednesday night, McDermott believes the Belgian will have learned a lot about his players in recent weeks.

"No wonder he wasn't happy, certainly with the first-half performance," he told BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"Unfortunately for Rangers that's been a real negative characteristic of their displays in the last few months, that slow start.

"After the Old Firm game on Saturday, it was the first thing Clement said in his post-match press conference, that he was angry at the lack of aggression shown by his team at the start of the game.

"I just find that astonishing, going into an Old Firm derby with a title on the line. That is a big worry for the manager.

"The last two Old Firm games against Celtic, they found themselves two down early and ultimately that's cost them.

"I'm not surprised he's angry, I think we all accept there'll be big changes at Rangers in the summer. I think there has to be.

"I think Clement in the last few weeks will have found out a lot about certain players in that squad. There's definitely guys who you saw last night won't be there next season"