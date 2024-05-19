'Big changes needed'; 'Excited for next season'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Rangers ended their Scottish Premiership season with a thrilling 3-3 draw at Tynecastle.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Dougie: Glad youth got on field today, they will be key in keeping costs down in a well overdue rebuild. For every goal James Tavernier scores, he costs us one at the back, effect net zero. He needs to stay in position, or move up. Meaningless game due to some in squad throwing it away a few weeks back. Need players with passion.

Gary: Reality check! We have progressed under Philippe Clement. We have a squad that needs revitalising. We have good talent coming through. I'm confident Clement will sign quality young talent that will play with his hunger and desire. We have seen what we can do under Clement, I'm excited for next season.

Del: I said in January that our centre-half and centre-forward will decide our fate. It did. Woefully short of the standard required to win a league. Need a miracle next week, simple as that.

Steven: The season all in one game; possession, opportunities, poor finishing & defensive woes. So much for the management team to correct in the close season, not to mention the minor miracle of conjuring up a Cup Final-winning team. Do that and a bonus is surely on the cards!

Tom: Clement will not find a winning formula until he removes Tavernier from defence, we need to play a solid defensive game next week a right back who goes out of position and jogs back slowly is a liability. This applies next season as well.

Steven: Dead rubber yesterday but again, our defending is so poor. Our full backs don’t know how to defend or stop crosses. Tavernier out of position all game and Ridvan Yilmaz sleeping for Hearts’ second. Our midfield was anonymous most of the game. Injuries haven’t helped for sure but big changes needed and a faster start to the season and in games