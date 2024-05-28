Big changes coming for the NFL offseason

According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, the NFL is proposing some significant changes to how the league will handle OTAs and training camps as early as next offseason.

End of OTAs? The NFL Players Association is working to finalize a proposal to overhaul the offseason starting as soon as 2025, eliminating voluntary on-field work in the spring in favor of a longer training camp ramp-up, with players reporting in mid-June to early July, per sources.

The proposal would mean everything team-related prior to training camp would be voluntary but the start of training camp would be adjusted to start in some cases a couple of weeks sooner.

One big benefit of this for players would be in contract negotiations. Often times players will sit out mandatory workouts during contract negotiations but this would give them multiple weeks in the spring and early summer to work on those negotiations with less concern about repercussions.

