The big change Tennessee football target Ethan Utley, a 4-star DL, made for Ensworth's 2023 season

Ensworth coach Roc Batten posed a simple question to Ethan Utley.

“Do you want to be great?” Batten asked the four-star Class of 2025 defensive lineman.

“I want to be great, coach,” Utley said.

That was in June, and thus began Utley’s challenge to condition himself to play both the offensive and defensive line this season. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound junior played every snap in a 17-10 win at Father Ryan on Friday, as he’s done all year.

He has hardly noticed the 10 pounds he's lost.

“I don’t really feel the difference,” Utley said. “I like being this weight because teams don’t realize how much weight I can put on them if I lean on them a little bit. I’m just a little more comfortable in my body, a little faster.”

Utley's finalists are Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. They want him to play on the defensive line.

But Batten thinks his challenge can help Utley, who is the No. 4 junior in Tennessee and No. 17 defensive lineman nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite, to become one of the best players to come out of Nashville.

As a Vanderbilt player from 1994-98, Batten was aware of John Henderson, who was then starring in high school on Pearl-Cohn’s back-to-back 1996 and 1997 state championship teams before becoming a two-time All-American at Tennessee.

“I know the great guys around here,” Batten said. “And I told him, ‘If you want to be great like John Henderson and some of the great guys who’ve been around Nashville, some of those guys played on both sides of the ball and dominated. That’s your challenge. You play both sides of the ball and dominate both sides.’”

Ensworth offensive line coach Donnie Hudson has also emphasized his experience at Briarcrest, where he coached Tennessee starting defensive tackle Omari Thomas, who was encouraged to play offensive and defensive line.

Utley has picked it up quickly.

Father Ryan (3-4, 0-3 Division II-AAA West Region) had a promising drive end when Utley stripped away a fumble in the third quarter. On the following series, he was at right tackle, clearing a path for Jayden Pyant’s 8-yard touchdown that gave Ensworth (6-2, 1-1) a 17-10 lead in the third quarter.

“It’s taught me a lot about the game in general, playing on offense. I know what guys are trying to do to me when I’m on defense,” Utley said. “It’s high school football, you need to get as many snaps as you can. You’re not guaranteed those snaps at the next level. And if it means we’re winning games, scoring touchdowns, I'm down to do it.”

Ethan Utley will connect with Marcel Reed in College Station

Utley will see a familiar face during his visit to Texas A&M for this weekend’s game against Alabama.

He plans to spend a lot of time with former Montgomery Bell Academy quarterback Marcel Reed, who is a freshman quarterback on the Aggies’ roster.

“I’ve known Marcel all my life. I’ll be with him probably all the time,” Utley said. “Win or lose, after the game I'll be with him. I might stay in his dorm room for all I know.”

Reach sports writer Tyler Palmateer at tpalmateer@tennessean.com and on the X platform, formerly Twitter, @tpalmateer83.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee football recruiting: Ethan Utley, a 4-star DL, makes big change