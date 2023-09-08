Big Central Football Player of the Week: Union's Kordal Hinton wins Week 1 award

From sideline to sideline, from north to south, Union’s Kordal Hinton just seemed to be all over the field in Friday’s 27-21 overtime win against Bridgewater-Raritan.

The final tally: 21 tackles with 15 solos.

“Every other play,” Union coach Lou Grasso said. “He made a lot, a lot of plays for us. He’s got the whole package at linebacker. … He’s just got a great nose for the ball. He’s got good speed and when he gets there, he’s a sure tackler.”

Hinton also rushed for 132 yards on 12 carries, including the winning five-yard score in overtime.

For his efforts, readers voted Hinton as the MyCentralJersey.com’s Big Central Conference Readers’ Choice Football Player of the Week in a poll open to the public.

While the senior led the Farmers with 133 tackles last season (91 solo), he had just 10 carries the whole year for 34 yards. Now, the coaches have utilized the 5-foot-11, 205-pounder more in the backfield.

Union football player Kordal Hinton

“We use a bunch of running backs,” Grasso said, “but he’s a big, physical runner and kind of helped us establish the physical side of the game last week against Bridgewater. … He’s a little shifty, but he’s very physical at the end of runs. So he’ll break tackles. He’ll run a guy over. He’s elusive in the hole too, he’s not just running straight.

“… He’s been a leader for us. He’s a good student. He’s got an offer from Sacred Heart already. He’s got some other schools interested, so he’s going to be a guy you’re going to hear about for a while. He’s a really good player. He’s getting better and better and we’re just hoping he keeps going in this direction.”

