Big celebrities to be in Boulder for Colorado-Colorado State
Deion Sanders hasn’t had any trouble bringing big names to Boulder. Even during training camp last month, Coach Prime brought in fellow Hall of Famers Terrell Owens, Michael Irvin and Warren Sapp to speak with the Buffs.
Now off to an impressive 2-0 start, Colorado is scheduled to host both Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” and ESPN’s “College GameDay” ahead of its Week 3 matchup against Colorado State on Saturday. “The Pat McAfee Show” and “First Take” have also announced that they’ll be going live from Boulder on Friday.
Those shows have attracted some big guests, too. Take a look at who’s set to be in Boulder this weekend:
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson played at Folsom Field in the mid-1990s as a member of the Miami Hurricanes. He’s set to join the Pat McAfee show live from Boulder.
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne made mention of Colorado during his performance at this year’s ESPYS. He’ll be on Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” pregame show.
Rob Gronkowski
The former Arizona Wildcat will join Lil Wayne on Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” pregame show.
Stephen A. Smith
Stephen A. Smith announced that “First Take” will broadcast live from Boulder on Friday.
Pat McAfee
Like “First Take,” ESPN’s ‘The Pat McAfee Show” will also go live from Boulder on Friday. Deion Sanders is set to join the show at around 10 a.m. MT.
Shannon Sharpe
Denver Broncos great Shannon Sharpe is now with “First Take.”
Lee Corso
The always-entertaining Lee Corso is a staple of college football.
Urban Meyer
Urban Meyer, one of the most successful head coaches in college football history, is now an analyst with Fox.
Robert Griffin III
Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III was previously in Boulder for Colorado’s spring game.
Mark Ingram
After a long career in the NFL, Mark Ingram is now an analyst with Fox Sports.
Matt Leinart
2004 Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart is now with Fox.
Desmond Howard
Desmond Howard won the Heisman as a senior at Michigan and is now an ESPN analyst.