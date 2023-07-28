Big Cat preview: Here are this year’s top 10 attendees

The biggest recruiting weekend is here.

A plethora of talent from across the country will be on the Plains this weekend to attend Big Cat Weekend, which will be a crucial time for Hugh Freeze and staff as they look to build their roster for the future.

Many members of Auburn’s 2024 commitments will be there such as Walker White, Joseph Phillips, A'mon Lane, and J'Marion Burnette. Those players have publically announced that they have shut down their recruitment in an effort to help the coaching staff recruit players to join them at Auburn. This weekend will be a great measuring stick to see just how good their recruiting efforts are.

There will be plenty of talented players on campus this weekend, some are even committed to other programs.

Here’s a look at the top recruits who are scheduled to visit Big Cat Weekend.

KJ Bolden

What's Auburn done to become a real threat to land a commitment from 5-star KJ Bolden?!? I talk w/ @JLeeAULive about why you can't sleep on the Tigers 🐅 More: https://t.co/cBZV934QtX pic.twitter.com/fRjs2IjSMf — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) July 27, 2023

Bolden is one week away from announcing his commitment, and if Auburn wants to seal the deal, they will need to do so this weekend. The Tigers will need to battle Alabama, Ohio State, and home-state school Georgia to land the No. 1 safety in the 2024 class.

Perry Thompson

The top 10 WRs in the Class of 2024. Four of them are still uncommitted 👀 FULL 2024 WR RANKINGS: https://t.co/K5YI9KH75R pic.twitter.com/9uLVqblTvb — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 5, 2023

The top committed player to attend this weekend is Alabama commit Perry Thompson. After Auburn flipped Demarcus Riddick from Georgia, most feel that Thompson could be the next one to do so. Riddick will also be at Big Cat Weekend, could he do enough to sway Thompson to Auburn?

Bradley Shaw

In-state schools Alabama and Auburn are making 4-star LB Bradley Shaw feel like a priority. https://t.co/cDWb4EUlsr (On3+) pic.twitter.com/2qvqWBENUF — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) February 26, 2023

Keeping talent in-state is something that Hugh Freeze is working towards. One of the biggest names in the state of Alabama for the 2024 cycle is Hoover linebacker Bradley Shaw, and things are looking great as Shaw tells multiple outlets that Auburn makes him a priority. He has zero crystal ball predictions from 247Sports as of now, but Auburn, Alabama, and Notre Dame appear at the front of the pack.

Auburn made a big move with DeAndre Carter this weekend, the No. 57 player and No. 1 IOL in the 2024 cycle (VIP). "They shot pretty high up. I really loved it here, they’re definitely up at the top somewhere."https://t.co/0C1Cp11JVu pic.twitter.com/ATJ0EfK7AB — Christian Clemente (@CClemente247) June 18, 2023

Auburn is in need of offensive linemen for the 2024 class, and landing the 6-4, 340-pound product from California would be a great start. Making a great impression this weekend is crucial for Auburn.

Jalewis Solomon

The four-star corner will commit next weekend, which means that Auburn will need to make a lasting impression this weekend in order to land the talented defensive back.

Malcolm Simmons

Could Auburn be close to adding another in-state four-star WR? Certainly seems possible, if not likely.https://t.co/nIjUNlfRXj — Jeffrey Lee (@JLeeAULive) July 27, 2023

Could Simmons be Auburn’s next commit? The Alexander City product loves Auburn, and Auburn loves him back. The deal could be sealed for Auburn and the four-star wide receiver this weekend.

Zaquan Patterson

The next LOCKDOWN safety from the crib… 🔐 @PattersonZaquan @305Sportss Newly-named five-star Zaquan Patterson might be the top safety in the country.https://t.co/Z6UDWZkMEQ pic.twitter.com/TpuCpnOlYK — Anthony Yero (@AnthonyYero1) July 27, 2023

Patterson was recently named a five-star safety, which would mesh well with Auburn’s 2024 haul of A’Mon Lane, Jayden Lewis, Jayln Crawford, and Kensley Faustin in the defensive backfield.

Duke Watson

It wasn’t long after Watson committed to Louisville for Auburn to extend an offer. The Tigers have a four-star RB in J’Marion Burnette but are looking to take another for the 2024 class. Watson is the top option now for Auburn, as the four-star from Forsyth, Georgia is coming to town for the weekend.

Zion Grady

Grady is heading into his junior season at Charles Henderson in Troy, but he has already gained plenty of attention on the recruiting trail. He is a five-star EDGE and is the No. 6 player from the state of Alabama for the 2025 cycle. If Auburn were to land Grady, it would definitely help build depth at EDGE.

JaKaleb Faulk

His brother, Keldric Faulk, was a late flip to Auburn from Florida State. The youngest Faulk is a four-star LB and is near the top of Auburn’s board for the 2025 cycle.

