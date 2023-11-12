Big Brother's Trish will not appear on Late and Live following resurfaced offensive tweets

Big Brother's Trish Balusa will not appear on spinoff show Big Brother: Late & Live, following the resurfacing of several offensive posts.

Trish was evicted from the Big Brother house in eighth place alongside Chanelle Bowen in the season's second double eviction.

Since leaving the house, several old statements posted to X (formerly Twitter) resurfaced, including racist, homophobic and ableist language.

Trish was set to appear on Big Brother's companion show Late & Live opposite hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best, but will no longer do so, Digital Spy understands.

A Big Brother spokesperson said: "This weekend we have been made aware of concerning historical tweets.

"We are currently looking into why they were not identified by the independent supplier we engage to review the digital footprint of potential housemates as part of our pre-checks."



Trish has apologised for the posts in a lengthy statement posted to a new X account, after she deactivated the account linked to the historic tweets.

"My sincerest apologies to everyone," Trish wrote above three screenshots of the statements.

"I’m aware that some very concerning old tweets of mine have resurfaced, and I would like to sincerely apologise for the harmful stereotypes I perpetuated and the pain I have caused to the marginalised communities and groups of people mentioned," she started.

"There are no excuses for the ignorance that I showed and I am deeply disappointed, embarrassed and ashamed that I once made such comments. I have come a very long way since by educating myself and being educated by others on the impact and harm these views cause."



My sincerest apologies to everyone. pic.twitter.com/BACSoFJM8h — Trish Balusa (@BalusaTrish) November 12, 2023

Trish ended the statement by writing: "I am committed to being the person I am now, the person you have known me as – someone who speaks up, stands for what they believe in and always open to growth and accountability."

She was widely considered to be a frontrunner to win the newly rebooted Big Brother; so much so that chants of "Trish will win" could be heard during her eviction.

