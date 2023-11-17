Big Brother's Trish Balusa misses live finale

Big Brother 2023 finale spoilers follow.

Trish Balusa was missing from the Big Brother live finale on Friday night.

Trish, who was evicted last Friday along with Chanelle Bowen, was nowhere to be seen when all of the other former housemates were shown in attendance.

There had been reports earlier in the day within the fan community that Trish would not be in attendance due to offensive tweets coming to light. Zak Srakaew was also missing from the first cast appearance, though he was later seen sitting with the cast in the studio.

Trish has publicly apologised for past tweets where she used racist, homophobic and ableist language, among other offensive statements.

Shutterstock for Big Brother

Related: Big Brother's Jenkin says housemates didn't know about 'love triangle' before hearing eviction crowds

"I’m aware that some very concerning old tweets of mine have resurfaced, and I would like to sincerely apologise for the harmful stereotypes I perpetuated and the pain I have caused to the marginalised communities and groups of people mentioned," she wrote on Twitter/X.

"There are no excuses for the ignorance that I showed and I am deeply disappointed, embarrassed and ashamed that I once made such comments. I have come a very long way since by educating myself and being educated by others on the impact and harm these views cause."

As a result of the controversy, ITV cancelled a scheduled appearance from the former housemate on spin-off show Big Brother: Late & Live – and said it would review its social media vetting for future housemates.

Shutterstock for Big Brother

Related: Big Brother's Hallie reveals one cast member was removed from group chat

"This weekend we have been made aware of concerning historical tweets," an ITV spokesperson told Digital Spy last Friday.

"We are currently looking into why they were not identified by the independent supplier we engage to review the digital footprint of potential housemates as part of our pre-checks."

Big Brother will return next year on ITV2 and ITVX. Each episode is followed by Big Brother Late & Live at 10pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

You Might Also Like