Big Brother's Paul Blackburn challenged over "bullying" allegations

Paul Blackburn has been challenged over his role in a massive row in Big Brother.

The Liverpool native was evicted from the house during Friday's (November 3) live show, alongside Dylan Tennant, mere moments after viewers saw footage of an argument where Trish accused him of being a "bully".

Big Brother presenters Will Best and AJ Odudu directly questioned Paul's behaviour during his post-eviction interview on ITV2's Big Brother: Late and Live.

"Not everyone can be each other's cup of tea... I think me and Trish are very similar, so we could clash a lot," he said.

He admitted he does like to "wind people up", leading Will to quiz him on whether he could understand why Trish would call him a bully.

"I can, yeah. I could see why last night, in a way. In the house, I think we all had our part to play," he argued.

Paul acknowledged it had been difficult to hear the "Get Paul Out" chants prior to his eviction, though he said he could understand where viewers were coming from.

"I won't lie, it was overwhelming... I did kind of expect it. I know I'm quite a loud person," he explained.

Tension had been brewing inside the Big Brother House for days before it finally boiled after the Big Brother's Big Button task.

Paul and Olivia were excluded from a party that some of their housemates attended, thus angering Paul. After throwing clingfilm balls at the other housemates, he then threatened to dump their party cocktails down the sink.

Paul singled out Noky, calling her "weird" and questioning whether she was staring at him. Once Trish found out about the confrontation, she called out Paul for bullying while Noky went to the Diary Room.

"I just want to get away from whatever's going on in the house right now. I don't want to be there," Noky told Big Brother in the Diary Room.

The argument got so heated that TVX cut live streams for the night, leaving viewers stuck watching hours of promotional stills while the sound of birds chirping played.

