'Big brother' Rondell Bothroyd embracing leadership role with OU football after transfer

NORMAN — When Rondell Bothroyd arrived at OU for the start of spring football, he struggled to take on a leadership role.

The redshirt senior was one of the team's most experienced defensive ends, having previously spent five seasons at Wake Forest. But after transferring to OU on Jan. 8, he found himself having to play catchup rather than leading.

"It was definitely harder in the spring," Bothroyd said. "I didn't know all the plays as much, so I couldn't get on people because I'd be messing up too."

That isn't a problem for Bothroyd anymore.

He's since found his footing in the new system, and he also found his voice.

"By this time, I pretty much have it all figured out," Bothroyd said. "It's easier to be a leader because I'm more comfortable in what I'm doing and where everyone else is moving around me."

OU defensive lineman Trace Ford, right, goes through drills with Rondell Bothroyd (80) during practice on March 21 in Norman.

Now that he's adjusted to his new home, Bothroyd could be a game changer for an OU defensive line that struggled last season.

The Sooners only recorded 13 sacks during Big 12 play last season, which ranked last in the conference. And at defensive end, they severely lacked depth outside of starters Reggie Grimes and Ethan Downs.

Bothroyd has the experience to solve that problem. The sixth-year defensive lineman boasts 136 tackles (30.5 for loss), 16.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 48 career game appearances.

Bothroyd earned an All-ACC Honorable Mention in each of the past two seasons, and he's expected to be an immediate contributor for OU.

"He has a high IQ," redshirt senior defensive end Trace Ford said on Monday. "He just makes plays. I’m like, 'How do you see that? How do you know that?'"

Bothroyd is always happy to reveal his secrets.

While he was hesitant to lead in the spring, he embraced his role as a mentor during fall camp.

"He’s like a big brother to me," Ford said. "I'm learning from him. He’s teaching me things I don’t know about football. It’s been great for us because of the experience he has."

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd has embraced a leadership role at OU.

Bothroyd isn't the only newcomer who hopes to provide depth at defensive end.

OU also added Ford, a redshirt senior who recorded 59 tackles (11.5 for loss) and 8.5 sacks in three seasons of action at Oklahoma State.

Then there's Adepoju Adebawore, a five-star freshman who was rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 defensive end and the No. 9 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class.

The Sooners are also expecting an increase in production from sophomore R Mason Thomas, who showed flashes of potential in a limited role last season.

"Our depth is crazy," Bothroyd said. "I think we have depth probably up there in the top of the country. ... This is probably the most depth that I've ever been around, so it's cool to see. But that means you have to bring it every day."

Bothroyd prides himself in doing exactly that.

The Wake Forest transfer has emerged as a favorite to claim one of OU's two starting defensive end spots, and he's eager to help the team bounce back from last season. The Sooners went 6-7 (3-6 Big 12), which marked their first losing campaign since 1998.

But Bothroyd has set the bar high for this upcoming season, and he plans to lead the way.

"I think the goal is to win the conference championship, maybe even go to the national championship," Bothroyd said. "That would be cool. But I (want to) just win as a team, have a better season than last year and help them win more games than they did last year.

"For me personally, just get to the quarterback as much as I can and help my teammates around me get better."

OU defensive ends depth chart

Name, Class, Ht., Wt., Hometown (Previous school)

The starters

Rondell Bothroyd, RSr., 6-3, 275, Manchester, Conn. (Wake Forest)

Ethan Downs, Jr., 6-4, 263, Weatherford (Weatherford)

The reserves

Reggie Grimes II, Sr., 6-4, 274, Antioch, Tenn. (Ravenwood)

Trace Ford, RSr., 6-2, 257, Edmond (Oklahoma State)

R Mason Thomas, So., 6-2, 239, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Cardinal Gibbons)

Marcus Stripling, Sr., 6-3, 250, Houston (Mayde Creek)

Adepoju Adebawore, Fr., 6-4, 241, Kansas City, Mo. (North Kansas City)

