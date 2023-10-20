What are the Big Brother house rules?

Big Brother is back and we’re here for all the diary room confessions, challenges, drama and more this season.

In last nights episode (20 October), we learned that housemates Hallie and Olivia had broken a major house rule and were punished by Big Brother.

But, what exactly are the Big Brother house rules? From not discussing evictions to no social media, here’s what we know.

Vincent Dolman - ITV

But first, in case you missed it, both Hallie and Olivia were punished by Big Brother after writing secret messages on each others backs about their eviction nominations.

So, they were exiled into the garden where they had to wear orange boiler suits and stay in a prison. In a teaser for tonight’s episode (20 October), we learned that Hallie broke yet another house rule, too!

Big Brother house rules

So, what exactly are those rules? Well, according to Big Blagger, there are 12 that housemates must follow and here they are.

No contact with the outside world. This includes the internet, newspapers, phone calls andconversations with anyone outside the House except for Big Brother. You are filmed 24 hours a day and must wear your personal microphones at all times. The Diary Room is the only place in the House where Big Brother will engage in a conversation with you. Visits to the Diary Room are compulsory. When requested you will be required to go to the Diary Room and nominate – you must give frank and honest reasons for your nominations. You are not permitted to discuss your nominations or try to influence anyone else’s nominations. The public will decide who is evicted. You must not threaten or use physical violence towards any other Housemate. Big Brother will intervene and may remove you from the House if you break the rules, threaten or use physical violence, or behave in an unacceptable way that could cause serious offence to any other Housemate or to the viewing public. All tasks are compulsory. You may not move any of the furniture, or tamper with any of the fixtures and fittings. You must get up whenever you hear the alarm. You may not discuss any previous series of Big Brother or Celebrity Big Brother or Big Brother: Celebrity Hijack. You may not discuss any members of the Production. Big Brother reserves the right to change the rules at any time.

The more you know!

Big Brother continues on ITV1.

You Might Also Like