Big Brother first look at task with housemates' family

Big Brother UK has teased an upcoming task involving families and friends of the housemates.

During last night's (November 6) Big Brother Late & Live, contestants were told they would need to operate the Big Brother Security Hut in pairs. As told by hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best, the housemates expect to have to fend off intruders, but they may be in for a shock when they realise family members and loved ones will enter the house.

A clip posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) has shown the housemates reacting to someone accessing the house, with lots of gasps and wide-eyed stares.

Related: Big Brother pulls live feed after Late & Live airs behind-the-scenes row

"Family and friends are on their way..." the show teased in the caption, adding a side eye emoji.

The family task will air ahead of the show's grand finale, set to hit screen on November 17.

The upcoming family reunion might mark a change for the housemates, who have recently been challenged to some tense tasks, including one inspired by The Hunger Games. With the house split into two districts, the contestants had to face each other in a series of challenges.

Shutterstock for Big Brother

Related: Big Brother teases explosive Trish and Paul row at Yinrun's party

The winning team could then vote to decide to give immunity to one of their pals, with Chanelle being chosen. The losers, however, had to select someone for eviction, with Jenkin being voted to get out of the house.

Another recent task saw the housemates presented with the chance to win £1,000 if they managed to get a key to a briefcase from a block of ice without moving it. This challenge resulted in the contestants resorting to creative approaches to retrieve the key, with Henry securing the prize.

Big Brother airs Sundays to Fridays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. Each episode is followed by Big Brother Late & Live at 10pm on ITV2 and ITVX.



You Might Also Like