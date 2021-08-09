Big Brother 23 - Flushed
While plotting their next move with Hannah, Derek X and Tiffany accidentally mention "the royal flush."
This looked like it hurt.
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
Even at 70, Pearson can crack jokes with the best of them.
On Monday, the US team was upset by Canada 1-0 in a semifinals match, putting them out of contention for the Olympic gold medal, which Trump blasted.
Kevin Durant and Breanna Stewart both bounced back from a torn Achilles to be the Olympics MVP.
Check out this snippet from Troy Polamalu's HOF speech.
The Los Angeles Lakers gave Kelly Oubre an offer in free agency, though he ultimately went elsewhere.
Team USA won a seventh straight gold medal in Tokyo, and has now won 55 straight games dating back to the 1992 Olympics.
Mike Tomlin said Kevin Dotson has done nothing to earn first-team reps.
Simone Biles truly lives the life of Champion on and off the Gynmastic's floor.
Mexico's Abraham Ancer captured his maiden victory at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude, triumphing with a birdie on the second hole of a three-way playoff. (Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal)
Brandon Crawford's instincts helped the Giants beat the Brewers in the series finale on Sunday.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
The country that brought baseball back to the Olympics was rewarded with its first-ever gold medal.
Barcelona started life without Lionel Messi on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Juventus in the pre-season Gamper Trophy.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]