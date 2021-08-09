Big Brother 23 - My Flaw
Derek F. advises Azah on the "how to fake it till you make it" technique.
Derek F. advises Azah on the "how to fake it till you make it" technique.
This looked like it hurt.
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
Josh Rosen has become the forgotten man from the quarterback class of 2018. His 2021 training camp is turning forgettable, too. “I think he started off real well,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday regarding Rosen. “I think he’s taken a couple of steps back the last few practices. You know, it was unfortunate on [more]
CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Bulls have finalized a sign-and-trade deal for point guard Lonzo Ball with with the New Orleans Pelicans. The announcement Sunday night comes after Ball agreed last week to a four-year, $85 million contract with Chicago. The Bulls sent Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash to New Orleans.
Manning didn't disappoint with his Hall of Fame acceptance speech.
A final day flurry of golds pushed Team USA to the top of the medal table at the Tokyo Games.
Check out this snippet from Troy Polamalu's HOF speech.
On Monday, the US team was upset by Canada 1-0 in a semifinals match, putting them out of contention for the Olympic gold medal, which Trump blasted.
The Los Angeles Lakers gave Kelly Oubre an offer in free agency, though he ultimately went elsewhere.
The United States continues to add medals to its overall count at the Tokyo Olympics. Here is every piece of hardware from the Games.
Mike Tomlin said Kevin Dotson has done nothing to earn first-team reps.
There was a *lot* of great basketball at the Tokyo Olympics.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Brandon Crawford's instincts helped the Giants beat the Brewers in the series finale on Sunday.
A group of Jewish teenagers, who were barred from a flight on Thursday, were asked to leave a second new York flight on Friday morning.
This was frightening.
Think the Peyton Manning-Tom Brady rivalry is over? Manning's Hall of Fame speech proved otherwise.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
Barcelona started life without Lionel Messi on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Juventus in the pre-season Gamper Trophy.