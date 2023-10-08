Big Brother 2023 viewers criticise lack of age diversity

Vincent Dolman - ITV

Big Brother returned to our screens this year as the reboot of the reality TV launched with its debut episode on ITV, introducing us to the cast.

However, some viewers were disappointed with the cast reveal as the majority of the housemates are of a younger generation. Some viewers, particularly those who watched the original incarnation of Big Brother, wanted more middle-aged contestants.

Other viewers, however, rationalised this as a decision to base the age of the contestants on the core viewership ITV expect to garner, particularly as the show is airing on ITV2 and ITV. However, the housemates certainly skewed toward the younger side. Farida is the oldest at age 50, while Kerry is 40 and Dylan is 39. No one else is above the age of 33.

ITV

One fan wrote: "My one criticism so far concerning the housemates is that there are no middle-aged or older people in there. I am guessing the housemates are reflecting #ITV2 viewer base rather than the population which is a shame."

My one criticism so far concerning the housemates is that there are no middle aged or older people in there.



I am guessing the housemates are reflecting #ITV2 viewer base rather than the population which is a shame.#BBUK #BigBrotherUK pic.twitter.com/reF7OOQvXZ — Mark Scales (@IndeedItsMark) October 8, 2023

One fan argued that Big Brother should be different to ITV's other flagship reality TV shows, writing: "Middle-aged women and men pls, this isn’t Love Island."

Middle aged women and men pls, this isn’t love island #BBUK — Snips (@fxckits_phe) October 8, 2023

One fan wrote: "New #BBUK has a younger demographic. It’s not nostalgia for the original audience. I’ve no interest in any of these woke kids. I'd sooner watch a house full of middle aged builders and hairdressers…"

New #BBUK has a younger demographic. It’s not nostalgia for the original audience. I’ve no interest in any of these woke kids. Id sooner watch a house full of middle aged builders and hairdressers… pic.twitter.com/8Rj9dankRZ — FranckPassi (@franckpass6479) October 8, 2023

ITV

Meanwhile, another fan argued that the age demographic of this new Big Brother series doesn't fully reflect the country as a whole.

The fan wrote: "#BBUK if this is a true representation of our country, who builds all our infrastructure and designs all of our state of the art buildings? Where are our middle-aged teachers and emergency workers? If this is it, god help my grandchildren."

#BBUK if this is a true representation of our country, who builds all our infrastructure and designs all of our state of the art buildings? Where are our middle aged teachers and emergency workers? If this is it, god help my grand children. — ₜᵣᵤₙCₕ (@Trunch_) October 8, 2023

But one fan defended the diversity of the cast, writing: "Love the diversity of the cast. And love that the casting team stuck to their word of casting normal everyday people. This could be a great series. Sack the editor though #BBUK"

In general, however, there was a lot of disappointment from fans about the age of the majority of the contestants:

Not happy with the lack of middle aged people, majority under 25 #BBUK — Justin Terrett (@JustinTerrett) October 8, 2023

I wanted more middle aged & older people!!! #BBUK — Loriiiii (@Lori_R94) October 8, 2023

Very disappointed in the lack of middle-aged housemates… I need a morrison’s pizza counter mum in there #BBUK — ♉️ (@bussystrology) October 8, 2023

Big Brother: The Launch aired on Sunday, October 8 at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX. After launch night, the show airs on Sundays to Fridays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

