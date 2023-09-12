Big Breece Hall run helps Jets tie Bills 3-3

Breece Hall is back.

The Jets running back tore his ACL last season, but he looks like he's back to the big-play threat he was as a rookie before he was injured. Hall went for 26 yards on the Jets' first offensive play and he had something even bigger in store after a Jordan Whitehead interception gave the Jets the ball at their own four-yard-line.

Hall busted through the line and sprinted for 83 yards before running out of gas. He was brought down by Christian Benford and the Jets would kick a field goal a few plays later.

The score makes it 3-3 as the Jets try to find a way to win with Zach Wilson at quarterback in place of Aaron Rodgers, who departed with an ankle injury on the first series of the game.