The Big Boy’s Toy Collector Car Auction Has A Flock Of Thunderbirds

Get ready to spread your wings at the Big Boy's Toy Collector Car Auction, where a stunning flock of Thunderbirds is set to soar into the spotlight!

From vintage classics to modern marvels, this auction promises a lineup that's sure to make every Ford Thunderbird enthusiast's heart race. Whether you're a collector looking to expand your aviary of iconic cars or just smitten with the Thunderbird mystique, you won't want to miss this unparalleled gathering. Tune in to find out how you can own a piece of automotive history that beautifully marries style, performance, and nostalgia.

1956 Ford Thunderbird

Step back in time with this iconic 1956 Ford Thunderbird, a symbol of 1950s elegance and flair. Cloaked in a timeless white exterior, this classic convertible captures the essence of a bygone era. This Thunderbird is more than just a pretty face; it's a rolling testament to American automotive history. Perfect for the collector or anyone who appreciates fine vintage cars, this white beauty is a standout piece that promises to turn heads wherever it goes. Don't miss the chance to own this slice of Americana! See it here.

1961 Ford Thunderbird Convertible

Dive into the 1960s with this striking 1961 Ford Thunderbird Convertible, an epitome of mid-century American luxury. With its VIN 1Y73Z146420, this T-bird is propelled by a potent 390 V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission. The car's vibrant red exterior is beautifully complemented by its sumptuous leather interior. Modern conveniences like power windows, power locks, and power steering make it a vintage ride equipped for today's roads. With an odometer reading of just 6,015, this well-preserved gem is ready to give you a cruising experience like no other. Here's your chance to own a true classic that perfectly blends nostalgia with modern comfort. See it here.

Freije & Freije Auction’s Annual Big Boy’s Toys Sale is happening September 16th. Register to bid (embed in the word Register here.

Freije & Freije Auctioneers) online or bid in person at 2340 W US Highway 40 Clayton, IN 46118 . You can also emailinfo@freijeauctioneers.com

If you have a consignment, please call Josh Settles at 317-710-7909 .

