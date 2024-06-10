Big Boi’s Son Cross Patton Is Transferring To This HBCU For His Senior Year | Photo: Prince Williams via Getty Images

The son of Outkast’s Big Boi is headed to an HBCU to complete his senior year of college. Cross Patton is transferring to Bethune-Cookman University, where he will finish his collegiate football career as a running back.

He took to social media to announce the news of his transfer.

“To begin, I would like to thank the University of Nevada for giving me the opportunity to play Di ball and for the everlasting connections that I have made. It is truly a blessing and I will forever have love for the Wolfpack Family!” he wrote on Instagram. “With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer with 1 year of eligibility left.”

Patton first enrolled at the University of Oregon in 2019 after graduating from Woodward High School on a high note. He was an Honorable mention All-Region 4-AAAA selection, according to HBCU Gameday. In 2022, the athlete transferred to the University of Nevada, where he played 14 games for two seasons.

Patton has received support from his father throughout his collegiate career. Big Boi traveled to Hawaii, Iowa and attended several games at Mackay Stadium to support his son.

“He’s been a part of my journey ever since I started playing football,” Patton told Nevada Sports Net about his father. “I don’t think he’s ever missed more than maybe four games my whole life. He’s been there all the way. When I came down here, my favorite animal when I was young used to be a wolf, so he was like, ‘This is destiny. You were bound to be here. You were bound to turn up around here,’ so it’s crazy.”