Big Boi and NFL Make $100K Donation to Martin Luther Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change

Big Boi and Travis Scott caught a lot of flak for joining Maroon 5 at the Super Bowl halftime show, but they've now both used their appearances as leverage to make joint donations to charities of their choices. La Flame announced back in January that he would be making a $500,000 donation to Dream Corps, and now the NFL and Big Boi have their own plans to donate $100,000 to the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta.

As TMZ reports, NFL and Big Boi are expected to announce the donation Thursday. Both Travis and Maroon 5 announced their own plans to make donations before the game took place, but sources close to Big Boi have explained that he always intended to announce a donation in partnership with the NFL.

All three of the acts involved with the show were criticized for not standing up to the NFL's treatment of Colin Kaepernick, who was essentially blacklisted after protesting the continued acts of police brutality against unarmed black men in America. A number of high-profile acts turned down opportunities to play the show in solidarity with Kaepernick. Among those to say no were Cardi B and Rihanna, although JAY-Z reportedly went so far as to warn Travis Scott not to accept the offer.

An official announcement of Big Boi and NFL's donation is expected to arrive shortly.

