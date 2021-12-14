Big board: Penn State’s 2022 football recruiting class by position

Kevin McGuire
Penn State’s Class of 2022 has long been recognized as one of the top classes in the nation. The latest (and greatest) recruiting class to be signed by James Franklin looks to add some tremendous quality and depth to various positions across the roster and has some players to really look forward to watching grow almost immediately.

For a long stretch in this recruiting cycle, Penn State had the nation’s top-ranked class, and it continued to be ranked highest among Big Ten schools up until shortly before the early signing period. But there is no disputing the ranking of Penn State’s Class of 2022 is proof Penn State has been hitting it hard on the recruiting trail this cycle.

Here is a breakdown of Penn State’s Class of 2022 broken down by position.

Quarterback

Medina quarterback Drew Allar readies a pass against Lakewood St. Edward in Div. I regional football final. Photo credit: Akron Beacon Journal

Drew Allar

  • Medina High School (Medina, OH)

  • 6′-4″, 228 lb

  • Committed on March 8, 2021

247 Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Beau Pribula

  • Central York High School (York, PA)

  • 6′-2″, 215 lb

  • Committed on August 3, 2020

247 Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Running Back

Governor Mifflin’s Nicholas Singleton runs past the 30-yard line on his way to the end zone to score a touchdown against York High. Photo credit: York Daily Record

Kaytron Allen

  • IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

  • 5′-11″, 220 lb

  • Committed on July 16, 2021

247 Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Nicholas Singleton

  • Governor Mifflin High School (Reading, PA)

  • 6′-0″, 210 lb

  • Committed on July 6, 2021

247 Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Wide Receiver

Penn State recruit Kaden Saunders (right) was a key playmaker for Westerville South. He had 37 receptions for 362 yards and five touchdowns and shared OCC-Capital Division Offensive Player of the Year honors. Syndicated photo: The Columbus Dispatch

Anthony Ivey

  • Manheim Township (Lancaster, PA)

  • 6′-0″, 190 lb

  • Committed on October 29, 2020

247 Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Tyler Johnson

  • Magna Vista (Ridgeway, VA)

  • 6′-0″, 175 lb

  • Committed on June 21, 2021

247 Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐

Kaden Saunders

  • Westerville South (Westerville, OH)

  • 5′-10″, 172 lb

  • Committed on July 25, 2021

247 Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Tight End

Milwaukee King’s Jerry Cross catches a pass for a two-point conversion. Syndicated: The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Jerry Cross

  • King High School (Milwaukee, WI)

  • 6′-6″, 257 lb

  • Committed on July 28, 2020

247 Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Offensive Line

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Maleek McNeil

  • Walter Panas (Cortlandt Manor, NY)

  • 6′-7″, 340 lb

  • Committed on May 1, 2021

247 Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐

JB Nelson

  • Lackawanna Community College (Scranton, PA)

  • 6′-6″, 310 lb

  • Committed on July 2, 2021

247 Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐

N/A

Andre Roye

  • St. Francis Academy (Baltimore, MD)

  • 6′-6″, 320 lb

  • Committed on September 23, 2021

247 Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Drew Shelton

  • Downingtown West (Downingtown, PA)

  • 6′-5″, 290 lb

  • Committed on September 4, 2021

247 Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Defensive Line

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Kaleb Artis

  • St. Francis Preparatory School (Fresh Meadows, NY)

  • 6′-4″, 290 lb

  • Committed on July 4, 2021

247 Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Dani Dennis-Sutton

  • McDonough School (Owings Mills, MD)

  • 6′-5″, 250 lb

  • Committed on July 22, 2021

247 Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Zane Durant

  • Lake Nona (Orlando, FL)

  • 6′-1″, 251 lb

  • Committed on July 4, 2021

247 Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Ken Talley

  • Northeast (Philadelphia, PA)

  • 6′-3″, 230 lb

  • Committed on September 8, 2020

247 Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Linebacker

La Salle senior Abdul Carter. Syndicated photo credit: Bucks County Courier Times

Abdul Carter

  • La Salle College (Glenside, PA)

  • 6′-4″, 235 lb

  • Committed on July 31, 2021

247 Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Keon Wylie

  • Imhotep Institute (Philadelphia, PA)

  • 6′-2″, 210 lb

  • Committed on January 1, 2021

247 Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Cornerback

Trinity Christian’s Cam Miller (1) outruns a tackle from a defender. Syndicated photo: Tallahassee Democrat

Omari Evans

  • Shoemaker (Killeen, TX)

  • 6′-0″, 170 lb

  • Committed on October 2, 2021

247 Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐

Cam Miller

  • Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, FL)

  • 6′-0″, 180 lb

  • Committed on July 26, 2021

247 Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Safety

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Cristian Driver

  • Liberty Christian (Argyle, TX)

  • 65-11″, 185 lb

  • Committed on July 29, 2021

247 Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Tyrece Mills

  • Lackawanna Community College (Scranton, PA)

  • 6′-0″, 205 lb

  • Committed on May 5, 2021

247 Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐

N/A

KJ Winston

  • DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD)

  • 6′-1″, 190 lb

  • Committed on July 31, 2021

247 Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Kicker/Punter

Rob Christy-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Bacchetta

  • Westminster School (Atlanta, GA)

  • 6′-3″, 200 lb

  • Committed on May 25, 2021

247 Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐

Athlete

Mekhi Flowers during the PIAA District 3 Class A championship game on Friday, October 30, 2020. Syndicated photo: Hanover Evening Sun

Mehki Flowers

  • Central Dauphin East (Harrisburg, PA)

  • 6′-1″, 190 lb

  • Committed on January 1, 2021

247 Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

