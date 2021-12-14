Big board: Penn State’s 2022 football recruiting class by position

Penn State’s Class of 2022 has long been recognized as one of the top classes in the nation. The latest (and greatest) recruiting class to be signed by James Franklin looks to add some tremendous quality and depth to various positions across the roster and has some players to really look forward to watching grow almost immediately.

For a long stretch in this recruiting cycle, Penn State had the nation’s top-ranked class, and it continued to be ranked highest among Big Ten schools up until shortly before the early signing period. But there is no disputing the ranking of Penn State’s Class of 2022 is proof Penn State has been hitting it hard on the recruiting trail this cycle.

Here is a breakdown of Penn State’s Class of 2022 broken down by position.

Quarterback

Medina quarterback Drew Allar readies a pass against Lakewood St. Edward in Div. I regional football final. Photo credit: Akron Beacon Journal

Drew Allar

Medina High School (Medina, OH)

6′-4″, 228 lb

Committed on March 8, 2021

247 Sports Rivals.com On3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Beau Pribula

Central York High School (York, PA)

6′-2″, 215 lb

Committed on August 3, 2020

247 Sports Rivals.com On3 ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Running Back

Governor Mifflin’s Nicholas Singleton runs past the 30-yard line on his way to the end zone to score a touchdown against York High. Photo credit: York Daily Record

Kaytron Allen

IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

5′-11″, 220 lb

Committed on July 16, 2021

247 Sports Rivals.com On3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Nicholas Singleton

Governor Mifflin High School (Reading, PA)

6′-0″, 210 lb

Committed on July 6, 2021

247 Sports Rivals.com On3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Wide Receiver

Penn State recruit Kaden Saunders (right) was a key playmaker for Westerville South. He had 37 receptions for 362 yards and five touchdowns and shared OCC-Capital Division Offensive Player of the Year honors. Syndicated photo: The Columbus Dispatch

Anthony Ivey

Manheim Township (Lancaster, PA)

6′-0″, 190 lb

Committed on October 29, 2020

247 Sports Rivals.com On3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Tyler Johnson

Story continues

Magna Vista (Ridgeway, VA)

6′-0″, 175 lb

Committed on June 21, 2021

247 Sports Rivals.com On3 ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐

Kaden Saunders

Westerville South (Westerville, OH)

5′-10″, 172 lb

Committed on July 25, 2021

247 Sports Rivals.com On3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Tight End

Milwaukee King’s Jerry Cross catches a pass for a two-point conversion. Syndicated: The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Jerry Cross

King High School (Milwaukee, WI)

6′-6″, 257 lb

Committed on July 28, 2020

247 Sports Rivals.com On3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Offensive Line

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Maleek McNeil

Walter Panas (Cortlandt Manor, NY)

6′-7″, 340 lb

Committed on May 1, 2021

247 Sports Rivals.com On3 ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐

JB Nelson

Lackawanna Community College (Scranton, PA)

6′-6″, 310 lb

Committed on July 2, 2021

247 Sports Rivals.com On3 ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐ N/A

Andre Roye

St. Francis Academy (Baltimore, MD)

6′-6″, 320 lb

Committed on September 23, 2021

247 Sports Rivals.com On3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Drew Shelton

Downingtown West (Downingtown, PA)

6′-5″, 290 lb

Committed on September 4, 2021

247 Sports Rivals.com On3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Defensive Line

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Kaleb Artis

St. Francis Preparatory School (Fresh Meadows, NY)

6′-4″, 290 lb

Committed on July 4, 2021

247 Sports Rivals.com On3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Dani Dennis-Sutton

McDonough School (Owings Mills, MD)

6′-5″, 250 lb

Committed on July 22, 2021

247 Sports Rivals.com On3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Zane Durant

Lake Nona (Orlando, FL)

6′-1″, 251 lb

Committed on July 4, 2021

247 Sports Rivals.com On3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Ken Talley

Northeast (Philadelphia, PA)

6′-3″, 230 lb

Committed on September 8, 2020

247 Sports Rivals.com On3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Linebacker

La Salle senior Abdul Carter. Syndicated photo credit: Bucks County Courier Times

Abdul Carter

La Salle College (Glenside, PA)

6′-4″, 235 lb

Committed on July 31, 2021

247 Sports Rivals.com On3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Keon Wylie

Imhotep Institute (Philadelphia, PA)

6′-2″, 210 lb

Committed on January 1, 2021

247 Sports Rivals.com On3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Cornerback

Trinity Christian’s Cam Miller (1) outruns a tackle from a defender. Syndicated photo: Tallahassee Democrat

Omari Evans

Shoemaker (Killeen, TX)

6′-0″, 170 lb

Committed on October 2, 2021

247 Sports Rivals.com On3 ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐

Cam Miller

Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, FL)

6′-0″, 180 lb

Committed on July 26, 2021

247 Sports Rivals.com On3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Safety

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Cristian Driver

Liberty Christian (Argyle, TX)

65-11″, 185 lb

Committed on July 29, 2021

247 Sports Rivals.com On3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Tyrece Mills

Lackawanna Community College (Scranton, PA)

6′-0″, 205 lb

Committed on May 5, 2021

247 Sports Rivals.com On3 ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐ N/A

KJ Winston

DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD)

6′-1″, 190 lb

Committed on July 31, 2021

247 Sports Rivals.com On3 ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Kicker/Punter

Rob Christy-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Bacchetta

Westminster School (Atlanta, GA)

6′-3″, 200 lb

Committed on May 25, 2021

247 Sports Rivals.com On3 ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐

Athlete

Mekhi Flowers during the PIAA District 3 Class A championship game on Friday, October 30, 2020. Syndicated photo: Hanover Evening Sun

Mehki Flowers

Central Dauphin East (Harrisburg, PA)

6′-1″, 190 lb

Committed on January 1, 2021

247 Sports Rivals.com On3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐

1

1