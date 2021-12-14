Big board: Penn State’s 2022 football recruiting class by position
Penn State’s Class of 2022 has long been recognized as one of the top classes in the nation. The latest (and greatest) recruiting class to be signed by James Franklin looks to add some tremendous quality and depth to various positions across the roster and has some players to really look forward to watching grow almost immediately.
For a long stretch in this recruiting cycle, Penn State had the nation’s top-ranked class, and it continued to be ranked highest among Big Ten schools up until shortly before the early signing period. But there is no disputing the ranking of Penn State’s Class of 2022 is proof Penn State has been hitting it hard on the recruiting trail this cycle.
Here is a breakdown of Penn State’s Class of 2022 broken down by position.
Quarterback
Drew Allar
Medina High School (Medina, OH)
6′-4″, 228 lb
Committed on March 8, 2021
247 Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Beau Pribula
Central York High School (York, PA)
6′-2″, 215 lb
Committed on August 3, 2020
247 Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Running Back
Kaytron Allen
IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)
5′-11″, 220 lb
Committed on July 16, 2021
247 Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Nicholas Singleton
Governor Mifflin High School (Reading, PA)
6′-0″, 210 lb
Committed on July 6, 2021
247 Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Wide Receiver
Anthony Ivey
Manheim Township (Lancaster, PA)
6′-0″, 190 lb
Committed on October 29, 2020
247 Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Tyler Johnson
Magna Vista (Ridgeway, VA)
6′-0″, 175 lb
Committed on June 21, 2021
247 Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐
Kaden Saunders
Westerville South (Westerville, OH)
5′-10″, 172 lb
Committed on July 25, 2021
247 Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Tight End
Jerry Cross
King High School (Milwaukee, WI)
6′-6″, 257 lb
Committed on July 28, 2020
247 Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Offensive Line
Maleek McNeil
Walter Panas (Cortlandt Manor, NY)
6′-7″, 340 lb
Committed on May 1, 2021
247 Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐
JB Nelson
Lackawanna Community College (Scranton, PA)
6′-6″, 310 lb
Committed on July 2, 2021
247 Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐
N/A
Andre Roye
St. Francis Academy (Baltimore, MD)
6′-6″, 320 lb
Committed on September 23, 2021
247 Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Drew Shelton
Downingtown West (Downingtown, PA)
6′-5″, 290 lb
Committed on September 4, 2021
247 Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Defensive Line
Kaleb Artis
St. Francis Preparatory School (Fresh Meadows, NY)
6′-4″, 290 lb
Committed on July 4, 2021
247 Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Dani Dennis-Sutton
McDonough School (Owings Mills, MD)
6′-5″, 250 lb
Committed on July 22, 2021
247 Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Zane Durant
Lake Nona (Orlando, FL)
6′-1″, 251 lb
Committed on July 4, 2021
247 Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Ken Talley
Northeast (Philadelphia, PA)
6′-3″, 230 lb
Committed on September 8, 2020
247 Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Linebacker
Abdul Carter
La Salle College (Glenside, PA)
6′-4″, 235 lb
Committed on July 31, 2021
247 Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Keon Wylie
Imhotep Institute (Philadelphia, PA)
6′-2″, 210 lb
Committed on January 1, 2021
247 Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Cornerback
Omari Evans
Shoemaker (Killeen, TX)
6′-0″, 170 lb
Committed on October 2, 2021
247 Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐
Cam Miller
Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, FL)
6′-0″, 180 lb
Committed on July 26, 2021
247 Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Safety
Cristian Driver
Liberty Christian (Argyle, TX)
65-11″, 185 lb
Committed on July 29, 2021
247 Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Tyrece Mills
Lackawanna Community College (Scranton, PA)
6′-0″, 205 lb
Committed on May 5, 2021
247 Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐
N/A
KJ Winston
DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD)
6′-1″, 190 lb
Committed on July 31, 2021
247 Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Kicker/Punter
Alex Bacchetta
Westminster School (Atlanta, GA)
6′-3″, 200 lb
Committed on May 25, 2021
247 Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐
Athlete
Mehki Flowers
Central Dauphin East (Harrisburg, PA)
6′-1″, 190 lb
Committed on January 1, 2021
247 Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
