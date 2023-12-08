Big bluefish hit off Sea Bright, crash striped bass schools

Some very late season bluefish decided to muscle their way into the schools of striped bass that were feeding a couple miles off the beach in the area of Sea Bright.

The Golden Eagle party boat and a few other boats were fishing there for stripers on Wednesday when the big bruisers started to come over the rail. Capt. Rich Falcone described them as jumbos as most required a gaff to bring overboard.

A fisherman on the Golden Eagle party boat holds up a bluefish that was caught Wednesday Dec. 6, 2023

It's the second time in the last week that there have been blues reported albeit the other catches happened on an offshore wreck in about 200 feet of water where the blues tend to stop over once the inshore water gets cold.

The striper run though still has life in it, though fishermen are beginning to haul their boats out so participation is not what it was during the peak weeks of the run. Falcone had a boat limit of fish on Wednesday, including his bonus tags fish, and was knee deep in the fish once again on Thursday.

The fish are on the beaches too, chasing the sand eels. Jenni Ackerman at Grumpy's Tackle in Seaside Park has been getting into the bite at sunrise on their stretch of sand. The fish are all around slot size for the most part.

Long Beach Island surf fishermen entered a few more bass into the fall surf classic. None of the fish were big enough to knock Gordon Kirks, 12.14 pound bass off the leader board. The fish were caught at Barnegat Light and Beach Haven. The Beach Haven fish was caught on bunker, the others were on soft plastics or jigs.

Striped bass hearing

The public hearing for Addendum II to the striped bass Interstate Fishery Management Plan was Tuesday in Stafford. The Asbury Park Press was not able to get to this meeting but Paul Haertel who's heading the Jersey Coast Angler's Association striped bass committee said about 60 members of the public and NJ Marine Fisheries Council staff were present.

On the table are the striped bass options for 2024. The ASMFC wants to keep the emergency 28 to 31-inch size limit in place for another year in order to protect the 2015 years class and meet a rebuilding goal for 2029.

The press will have more on this next week as the deadline to submit public comment is Dec. 22. Jim Hutchinson Jr., managing editor of The Fisherman Magazine said the overall consensus was to keep the 28 to 31 inch size limit. There were a couple calls from the public to go out of compliance.

The ASMFC also has an option divide the recreational sector into a for-hire category and a private vessel/shore anglers category. In that scenario, the for-hire fleet would get a bigger 28 to 33-inch size limit while the private boaters would not.

Haertel said the JCAA is opposed to separating the recreational sector. Hutchinson said the measure did have much if any support from the rest of the room. For starters it could be an enforcement nightmare.

