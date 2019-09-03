Big bets on Browns winning Super Bowl have sports books rooting against them

The Browns are in an unusual position this year: Lots of people are betting on them to win the Super Bowl.

That puts sports books in an unusual position this year: Desperately rooting against the Browns to win the Super Bowl.

If the Browns win the Super Bowl, a lot of bettors will win a lot of money, and a lot of sports books will lose a lot of money. According to ESPN, more Super Bowl bets have been placed on the Browns than on any other team at William Hill sports books in Iowa, Nevada, New Jersey and West Virginia. More Super Bowl bets have also been placed on the Browns than on any other team at MGM sports books in Nevada. And bookmaker PointsBet says it will take a bath if the Browns win it all.

“We get absolutely throttled if [the Browns] win the Super Bowl,” Matthew Chaprales, head of content for PointsBet, told ESPN. “It’s the biggest liability on the books since we came online in the U.S., and, frankly, it’s not even close.”

Oddsmakers opened the Browns at 22-1 to win the Super Bowl and now have them at 8-1. That’s a big move in the Browns’ direction, and it’s because the betting public believes.