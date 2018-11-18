Big Ben's big run pulls out an unbelievable win for the Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger was terrible for most of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but nobody will remember that.

What we’ll remember is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ unbelievable comeback, capped off by Roethlisberger’s crazy last-second run.

The Steelers looked finished when the Jaguars led 16-0 late in the third quarter. But they kept plugging away and found themselves at the 1-yard line with eight seconds left, trailing by a field goal. Roethlisberger rolled right, had nobody to throw to but he had one option: bull his way into the end zone. So he did.

Roethlisberger put his shoulder down, dove through the tackle of Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack and scored with five seconds left. Instead of a pretty bad loss, the Steelers somehow escaped with a 20-16 win.

Jaguars let the Steelers back in the game

The Steelers had no points on the board until late in the third quarter, and Roethlisberger was struggling yet again against the Jaguars, which beat Big Ben and Co. twice last season. Pittsburgh finally scored on a long touchdown pass to Antonio Brown but missed the two-point conversion and still trailed by 10 points heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars did absolutely nothing to put the game away in the fourth quarter. They went into a shell. It was much like the loss to the Patriots in the AFC championship game last season. A touchdown to Steelers tight end Vance McDonald with less than three minutes left cut the Jaguars’ lead to 16-13. Then Jacksonville couldn’t get a first down. On third-and-5, instead of trying to put the Steelers away, the Jaguars ran up the middle for 1 yard. They happily punted it back to a warmed-up offense.

It seemed clear what was coming next.

Ben Roethlisberger leads great last-minute drive

Roethlisberger hit JuJu Smith-Schuster for 35 yards to get the Steelers in field-goal range. But they would just win it in regulation.

Story Continues

Even after a terrible dropped pass by James Conner that would have been a touchdown, Roethlisberger hit Antonio Brown for 25 yards on third-and-10. That put the Steelers at the 2-yard line.

Roethlisberger threw what looked like a back-breaking interception to D.J. Hayden in the end zone, but there was a reason his receiver was on the ground. Hayden grabbed intended receiver Ryan Switzer’s face mask, causing Switzer to fall to the ground and wiping out the play. Another Jaguars penalty got the Steelers a little bit closer. And Roethlisberger needed every inch as he ran through Jack and barely got into the end zone for the win.

Roethlisberger has struggled against the Jaguars before, and Sunday wasn’t easy. But on the Steelers’ final play, he willed himself into the end zone for an improbable comeback win.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s game-winning touchdown with five seconds left capped a huge comeback win. (AP)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Browns reportedly want to interview Condoleezza Rice for head coaching job

• Updated college football bowl picture: Who could wind up where?

• Report: Le’Veon Bell seeking $17 million a year

• Week 11 fantasy rankings to maximize your lineup



– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts