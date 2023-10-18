Big Bend Football Power Rankings: Shakeup in the rankings as playoffs come into view

Two months of the Big Bend football season have come and gone, and the playoff picture is beginning to take shape for area programs.

With Chiles picking up a big win over Leon, Florida High winning against Godby, Maclay beating Munroe and Madison County beating Suwannee, week eight gave us plenty of action. Programs are beginning to see district standings shape up, with auto-qualification and playoff seeding coming into focus in week nine action.

Some of the week nine highlights include Florida High traveling to Rickards, Wakulla facing North Florida Christian, Leon traveling to Niceville and Madison County hosting Oakleaf. As the playoffs are just weeks away, there is plenty at stake for teams in week nine.

With all that said, here are the week nine Big Bend football power rankings.

Week eight rankings will run through Oct. 25. Rankings will be updated weekly throughout the regular season, coming out every Wednesday on the Tallahassee Democrat.

1. Lincoln (6-1)

Last Ranking: 1

The Trojans are once again ranked as the number one team in the power rankings, beating Rickards 36-7 in week eight, and facing a trip to Arnold in week nine, with a chance to claim the 3S district 2 championship. Lincoln has been one of the Big Bend's most dominant programs, with the 56-16 loss to nationally ranked Colquitt County the only blemish on its record to this point.

Lincoln has established itself as one of the area's top running teams, rushing for 1570 yards and 17 touchdowns as a team. Senior Jashawn Washington leads the team with 612 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, with junior quarterback Christian Sims rushing for 309 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Sims has also thrown for 815 yards and five touchdowns in the air for the Trojans.

2. Wakulla (8-0)

Last Ranking: 2

Wakulla remains ranked second in the power rankings and one of the Big Bend's dominant teams, shutting out Taylor County 61-0 in week eight, the third shutout this season. Heading to North Florida Christian in week nine for a matchup with the Eagles, Wakulla will look to remain perfect and against an NFC team that beat the War Eagles by three points last season.

Back-to-back shutouts and three this season, the War Eagles defense has been nearly as explosive as its offense through eight games, allowing 74 points and not allowing opponents to score more than a touchdown five times this season. Juniors Jeremiah Thomas and Devontae Roberts have been two standouts for the Wakulla defense, totaling 105 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles between the pair.

3. Madison County (4-1)

Last Ranking: 3

The Cowboys remain locked in the third spot of the rankings, handing Suwannee a first loss of the season, beating the Bulldogs 38-13 in week eight. Hosting Oakleaf in week nine, with Madison County looking to pick up a fifth win of the season and third straight since the only loss of the season against Florida High.

Madison County has a well-balanced attack on both offense and defense, scoring 164 points and allowing only 72 points. The Cowboys running attack is led by junior Jason McDaniel, rushing for 637 yards and six touchdowns, with quarterback Za'vion Bryant recording 270 yards and five touchdowns alongside his 455 passing yards and four touchdowns.

4. North Florida Christian (6-2)

Last Ranking: 4

The Eagles picked up a forfeit victory in week eight due to unsanctioned officials being used by Rocky Bayou Chrisitan, meaning NFC has now claimed six wins in a row ahead of a week nine game with Wakulla. Since opening the season with back-to-back losses the Eagles have seemingly hit stride, scoring 211 points since week three.

Seniors Terry Arnold and Major Hart are two of the top tacklers in the state, recording 75 and 78 tackles respectively, with Arnold recording 15 for a loss and Hart 18 for a loss. Senior Ashton Gainer has grabbed five interceptions for the Eagles, returning one for a touchdown. The senior trio will be crucial in slowing down the Wakulla offense in week nine.

5. Florida High (5-2)

Last Ranking: 5

The Seminoles picked up a district championship-clinching win over Godby in week eight, beating the visiting Cougars 35-7. Bouncing back from the 37-7 loss to Carrollwood Day, Florida High has a chance to get two wins in a row, taking on Rickards in week nine.

With senior Micahi Danzy possibly out for the season, running back Jayden Threatts has become the primary back for the Seminoles offense. The junior ran for one touchdown and 68 yards on five carries against Godby. Senior Ashton Hampton has recorded 534 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this season and will be crucial for the Seminoles for the remainder of the season.

6. Chiles (4-3)

Last Ranking: 7

The Timberwolves move up one spot after a crucial 37-0 4S District 2 victory over Leon in week eight. Hosting Ambassadors Christian Academy in week nine, Chiles has a chance to make it three straight wins and gain momentum as the program looks to get back into the playoffs.

Winning a fourth game of the season by a shutout, the Timberwolves defense has been arguably one of the Big Bend's best this season, allowing 61 points. Not allowing more than 21 points in a game all season, Chiles has lost all three games by seven points or less, with its defense giving the Timberwolves a chance in every game played, something that will be crucial for the program in the final stretch before the playoffs.

7. Aucilla Christian (7-0)

Last Ranking: 8

The Warriors week eight game against Spring Creek was forfeited after a mono outbreak in the Spring Creek program. Heading into a week nine matchup with Bell, Aucilla Christian is looking to keep its perfect season going with only two games remaining in its season.

Allowing 42 points in six games played this season, the Warriors have shut out opponents in three games en route to its perfect start to the season. Three players have recorded over 20 tackles for Aucilla Christian, with Ethan Bass (29), Marcus Sexton (26) and Tucker Wiles (23) leading the way for the Warriors defensive efforts as it looks to finish the season undefeated.

8. Leon (5-2)

Last Ranking: 6

The Lions slip down to eight after a 37-0 shutout loss to Chiles in week eight, and a crucial week nine district matchup with Niceville awaits Leon in week nine. Winning five straight to open the season, the Lions have lost two straight and will look to get back on track traveling to Niceville.

Quarterback Kemp Peoples has thrown for 1001 yards and 14 touchdowns this season for the Lions, with his top target being Kamari Jones hauling in five touchdowns alongside 277 yards on 10 receptions. If Leon is going to walk out of Niceville with a win, Peoples, Jones and DJ Hepburn, who has eight total touchdowns between the rushing and receiving, are going to be key factors.

9. Gadsden County (4-3)

Last Ranking: 9

The Jaguars picked up a big district win over Marianna in week eight, beating the Bulldogs 34-24 ahead of a week nine clash with undefeated Walton. Winning two straight, beating Marianna and Jefferson County, Gadsden County will look to make it three in a row on the road.

Gadsden County has been leaning on its running game this season, with Ostin Perkins being the standout for the group this season. Against the Bulldogs the Jaguars ground game tallied four touchdowns and over 200 yards of rushing, something it will need to replicate in week nine against Walton.

10. Godby (3-4)

Last Ranking: 10

The Cougars remain ranked at 10 following a week eight 35-7 loss to district rival Florida High, with a bye in week nine, Godby is shifting focus towards its week 10 date with Gadsden County.

Godby had won two straight before it's matchup with Florida High, and in large part because of its defense. Senior Jaylin Allen grabbed four interceptions in the Cougars game against Booker T. Washington, leading the efforts to pick up the win. Sophomore quarterback Lazarus Chambers continues to grow in his role, throwing for nearly 500 yards and seven touchdowns in the last two weeks.

