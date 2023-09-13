Big Bend Football Power Rankings: Who is in the top ten after 3 weeks of play

It's Wednesday and that means one thing, it's time for another iteration of the Big Bend football power rankings.

As we enter week 4 of the preps football season we are getting a clearer look at which teams are potential playoff contender and who still has work to do.

With another packed week of football ahead of us, let's see who ranks in the top 10 in the latest edition of the Big Bend power rankings.

Week four rankings will run through Sep.20. Rankings will be updated weekly throughout the regular season, coming out every Wednesday on the Tallahassee Democrat.

1. Wakulla (3-0)

Last Ranking: 1

The Chiles Timberwolves hosted the Wakulla War Eagles for a football game on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

For the third straight week, Wakulla remains on top of the power rankings. The War Eagles are 3-0 after a 48-7 win over Munroe, the boys in Crawfordville are off to a hot start to the campaign.

Hosting Seminole County in week four, Wakulla is looking to continue its perfect start to the season. Quarterback Haden Klees has thrown for 868 yards and 13 touchdowns in three games, with five of those touchdowns going to Samron Brinson.

2. Lincoln (2-0)

Last Ranking: 2

Lincoln players celebrating a touchdown against Mosley on Aug. 18

The Trojans are coming off a 28-14 victory over Niceville in week three, and as it gets set to host St. John Paul II for its first home game of the season, Lincoln remains at number two in the rankings.

Senior Jeshawn Washington has rushed for nearly 200 yards and two touchdowns and senior tight end Jukil Whitehead has hauled in 127 receiving yards and a touchdown for the Trojans. On defense, Lincoln has recorded 63 tackles this season, with Samarion Robinson leading the way with 25.

3. Gadsden County (2-1)

Last Ranking: 3

The Gadsden County Jaguars played the Rickards Raiders in a football game at Gene Cox Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

The Jaguars remain at three after a convincing 52-15 win over Bay in week three. Following a season-opening loss to Lowndes, Gadsden County hasn't looked back and it faces its biggest test when it hosts Florida High in week four.

The Jaguars have established a strong run game to start the season, with senior Ostin Perkins averaging over 100 yards per game rushing. Defensively, Joasiah Knight and Jeremiah McCloud have been electric for the Jaguars on the defensive line, recording four tackles for a loss between them.

4. Florida High (1-1)

Last Ranking: 4

The Chiles Timberwolves hosted the Florida High Seminoles for the Kickoff Classic on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

The Seminoles pick up the first win of the season with a 38-7 win over Lecanto. A convincing victory for Florida High gives the program tons of momentum as a matchup with Gadsden County awaits the Seminoles in week four.

Led by seniors Ashton Hampton, Jeremy Johnston and Micahi Danzy, the Seminoles offense has scored 60 points in two games and will provide the Gadsden County defense with a big challenge in keeping them quiet. Hampton has also recorded 11 tackles and an interception from defensive back in two games.

5. Chiles (1-1)

Last Ranking: 5

The Chiles Timberwolves hosted the Wakulla War Eagles for a football game on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

The Timberwolves had a bye week in week three, but a date with Niceville at home in week four is one of the biggest games of the young season for Chiles.

The top two targets for sophomore quarterback TJ Jacobs this season have been juniors Isaiah Brundrage (82 receiving yards per game) and Jake Atwood (87 receiving yards per game). The Chiles run game has been led by senior Ronnell Moses Jr, rushing for just over a hundred yards and two touchdowns.

6. Leon (3-0)

Last Ranking: 6

The Leon Lions defeated the FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers 63-0 on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

The Lions are 3-0 following a 63-0 win over FAMU DRS in week three. A clash with Mosely awaits Leon as the program looks to conquer its first big test of the season when hosting the Dolphins.

Leading the Lions is senior DJ Hepburn, recording 187 rushing yards and four touchdowns, and 135 receiving yards for two touchdowns. Junior quarterback Kemp Peoples has thrown for nine touchdowns and 477 yards as he and the Lions hope to take down Moesly.

7. Madison County (1-0)

Madison County junior Varian Terry (15) and junior Xavier Kegler (29) celebrate after a defensive play in the Rural 1 Region 3 quarterfinal matchup between Madison County and Fort White on Nov. 11, 2022, at Boot Hill. The Cowboys won, 36-0.

Last Ranking: 9

The Cowboys move up two spots after a 30-16 win over Fitzgerald in week three. This was the Cowboy's first game of the season following a bye week and a cancellation due to impacts from Hurricane Idalia. Madison County hosts Columbia for its first home game since Idalia in week four.

Junior runningback and linebacker JJ McDaniel is the leading man for the Cowboys, recording 179 rushing yards and two touchdowns alongside eight tackles in the week three victory. He could be the key man to unlocking the Columbia defense Friday night.

8. North Florida Christian

Last Ranking: 10

North Florida Christian junior quarterback JP Pickles (19) prepares to pass the ball in a game against Munroe on Oct. 28, 2022, at Corry Field. NFC won, 56-40.

The Eagles are up two spots after getting the first win of the season, with a 47-12 victory over Jefferson County in week three. Hosting Taylor County in week four, the Eagles have a chance to go 2-2 on the season.

Senior quarterback JP Pickles has thrown for 591 yards and four touchdowns in three games, rushing for 289 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior Leon Washington Jr. has hauled in 200 receiving yards and two touchdowns for NFC to start the season.

9. Godby (1-1)

Last Ranking: 7

Godbey d-end Jaylen Roque during the spring jamboree on May 19, 2023.

The Cougars drop down two spots after a 51-20 loss to Cario in week three. Godby faces Rickards at Gene Cox Stadium in week four and a win provides the Cougars with tons of momentum.

Leading the way for Godby is sophomore receiver Tylan Vickers, who has 72 receiving yards and three touchdowns for the Cougars, emerging as sophomore quarterback Lazarus Chambers top target early in the season. On the ground, Demyric Bentley has rushed for 235 yards and a touchdown to lead Godby.

10. Rickards (1-2)

Last Ranking: 8

The Gadsden County Jaguars played the Rickards Raiders in a football game at Gene Cox Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

The Raiders opened the season with a thrilling comeback win over Crestview, but back-to-back losses have the Raiders in need of a win to stabilize. Falling to Navarre 45-18 in week three, Rickards has a chance to bounce back against Godby in week four.

Leading the way for the Raiders is junior runningback Kemarrion Battles, who has rushed for multiple touchdowns. Junior Jalen Wiggins will be a problem for Godby, starring on both sides of the ball for Rickards at defensive end and tight end.

This week's Big Bend football schedule

Thursday: Mosely at Leon 7 p.m.

Friday: FAMU DRS at Graceville 6:30 p.m.; Rickards vs Godby 7 p.m.; Florida High at Gadsden County 7 p.m.; Niceville at Chiles 7 p.m.; JPII at Lincoln 7 p.m.; Taylor County at NFC 7 p.m.; Jefferson County at North Bay Havan Academy 7 p.m.; Munroe at Suwannee 7 p.m.; Seminole County at Wakulla 7 p.m.; Aucilla Christian at Georgia Christain 7:30 p.m.; Columbia at Madison County 7:30 p.m.; Cambridge Christian at Maclay 7:30 p.m.

Liam Rooney covers preps sports for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at LRooney@gannett.com or on Twitter @__liamrooney

