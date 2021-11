SNY

Doug Williams, Jerry Blevins and Anthony Recker react to the NY Post report on what happened between Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil back in May, in which Lindor allegedly choked McNeil in the tunnel leading from the dugout to the clubhouse, instead of the story that they were arguing over whether an animal was a rat or raccoon. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals