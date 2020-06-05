Big Ben, Gronk are co-favorites for Comeback Player of the Year

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski are the co-favorites to win the Comeback Player of the Year award for the 2020 season.

Roethlisberger and Gronkowski are both listed at +400 in the odds at MGM.

Roethlisberger is hoping to come back from an elbow injury that saw him miss all but two games of the season, while Gronkowski is coming back from a year off in retirement. Gronkowski previously won the award in 2014 and could become the second two-time winner, following Chad Pennington, who won the award in 2006 and 2008.

The next-shortest odds belong to Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt at +600, followed by Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green at +1000. Cam Newton is at +1400, as are Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, Washington quarterback Alex Smith and Texans running back David Johnson.

Among the extreme long shots is Eli Manning, who would first have to come out of retirement before he could win the award. Manning’s odds are +15,000.

