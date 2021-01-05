Big Bags, Tiny Beanies, and Chunky Dunkys: This Is the Early-Season NBA Style Report

There is one ironclad rule when it comes to NBA analysis: it is never too soon to overreact. There is no sample size too small and no take too hot. I listened to a podcast last week weighing the MVP candidacy of New York Knickerbocker legend Julius Randle—a sentence that somehow sounds even less crazy today! And in the NBA, what’s happening off the court (and in the arena tunnels) is equally deserving of our attention. We crunched the numbers and looked at the advanced statistics to examine the early season returns on NBA style.

Utah Jazz v San Antonio Spurs Logan Riely / Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics Brian Babineau / Getty Images

NBA Players Are in Their Bags

Over the past couple of years, NBA players have turned simply carrying stuff into a bonafide trend. First, hoopers carried their little dopp kits into the arena. Next, they started brandishing their work shoes for the tunnel walk. Because what’s better than one red-hot pair of sneakers? Two, of course.

Memphis Grizzlies v Boston Celtics Brian Babineau / Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves v LA Lakers Adam Pantozzi / Getty Images

This year, NBA players are digging deep into their bags for…more bags. Big ones this time! Louis Vuitton duffels are a favorite of Memphis’s Jaren Jackson Jr. and LeBron James. Los Angeles resident Kyle Kuzma, who understands the importance of a reusable bag, carries a tote. Goyard bags have gone over the shoulder of Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson and in the hands of Celtic Jaylen Brown. And whoever told you Kelly Oubre Jr. is off to a slow start to the season lied: he has started carrying a painted briefcase into the office, making him the biggest bag-carrier of the 2020-2021 season so far.

Golden State Warriors v Detroit Pistons Chris Schwegler / Getty Images

Kevin Durant Is the Beanie God

New Brooklyn Net Kevin Durant is on fire to start the season: he’s practically 100% when it comes to wearing a beanie. He wears the same tightly-knit fisherman-style beanie in bright red, pink, and forest green in tunnel fits, and he wears them everywhere else, too: during interviews, while warming up for the game, and even while he’s practicing. When he yams on Drake in the “Laugh Now Cry Later” video, he’s wearing a beanie. His love for the beanie is equaled only by his commitment to the mid-range jumper.

Washington Wizards v Brooklyn Nets Nathaniel S. Butler / Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets v Charlotte Hornets Kent Smith / Getty Images

Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets Nathaniel S. Butler / Getty Images

There are a couple of explanations for Duran’t newfound respect for the knit headgear. The first is his move to Brooklyn, where beanies perched just so on top of the head are as much a part of the local fashion as a flannel and a cup of third-wave coffee. This is just KD embracing his relatively new surroundings. And anyone who's watched a Nets game this year will have noticed two things: defense is optional...and a bald spot is starting to spread on the crown of Durant’s head. (This only brings him closer to the GOATs, LeBron and Michael Jordan.) A rainbow collection of beanies will certainly obscure that.

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers Adam Pantozzi / Getty Images

LeBron Is Still King

LeBron James is said to get better at one thing every offseason. This year, it appears Bron sharpened his style. The King has come out of the gates looking better than ever. He’s wearing suits when many of his peers (and everyone around the world) is dressing down. He even wore a pocket square the other day. It’s not just the suits either: He’s swinging around little tiny bags, wearing sunglasses inside, and trying out tough leather jackets.

Memphis Grizzlies v Brooklyn Nets Mike Stobe / Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets v Philadelphia 76ers Jesse D. Garrabrant / Getty Images

What’s Hot Is...Still Hot

New year, new season, same blazing-hot sneakers. Anything elevated through Travis Scott’s Midas Touch and Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Dunkys, last year’s zaniest collab, are still everywhere. Who likes ice cream? Ben Simmons likes ice cream (-inspired sneakers). Durant, dressed completely in grey cashmere like an Upper West Sider taking their Maltese for a walk, has already worn the Chunky Dunkys in this young season.

Sacramento Kings v Houston Rockets Cato Cataldo / Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks v Brooklyn Nets Nathaniel S. Butler / Getty Images

Meanwhile, His Royal Highness the Sneaker King P.J. Tucker has picked Travis Scott’s bandana-print Dunks out of his extensive collection. In Brooklyn, Kyrie and KD have also worn different versions of the rapper’s Jordans. Some things never change.

LA Clippers v Denver Nuggets Garrett Ellwood / Getty Images

Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets Garrett Ellwood / Getty Images

The “Tyson Chandler” Still Not Talking About Him Enough Award Recipient: Bol Bol

Bol Bol, the 7’ 2” Denver Nugget, put himself on the radar draft night when he wore Young Thug’s Spider collection. He may have flown under it last season while spending a good chunk of time with Denver’s G-League squad, but now he’s getting starter-level fits off in the tunnel. Playboi Carti’s new “Vamp Anthem” just might be written for Bol’s fit here: Chrome Hearts jeans and bag, Cactus Plant Flea Market’s diamond Dunks, and a zip-up hoodie reminiscent of the era when Warped Tour and American Apparel were two major forces in fashion. This young man is starting to put it all together.

Microtrend: Bringing Your Own Basketball

The big bag trend quickly gives way to another thought: what do you do with all that newfound space? For some, like Jaylen Brown, you stick a basketball on top. Golden State Warrior Jordan Poole similarly arrived at the arena with a basketball. There’s something adorable about professional basketball players carrying around their own balls like they're headed to the local Y and not an arena flush with equipment. Ball, after all, is life.

