Big Baby Davis hilariously got caught on camera trying to slip into courtside seats

Not everything went perfect for the Celtics on Sunday.

The most hilarious part of the broadcast of Boston’s win over Brooklyn was when ABC cut to Celtics champion Big Baby Davis — just as an usher caught him sneaking into courtside seats and tossed him out of them.

Big Baby Davis tried to finesse better seats 😂 pic.twitter.com/wIZzswDFNx — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 6, 2022

I love that in the second half, Davis tried to sneak into a couple of courtside seats he thought he was empty.

Hey Celtics, he’s a champion — hook the man up.

