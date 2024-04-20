Big airplane will buzz RBC Heritage tournament Saturday. Here are Dreamliner details

Get ready to a see a spectacle Saturday afternoon: A gigantic airplane flying directly over the 18th hole and the fans and the best golfers in the world at the RBC Heritage.

The 787 Dreamliner, piloted by Boeing captains Ricardo Traven and Tommy Schueler, will fly over the 18th fairway at the RBC Heritage PGA Tour golf tournament at 4 p.m.

Details of annual Dreamliner flyover at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing were announced Saturday at noon.

At 224 feet long with a wing span of 197 feet and a passenger capacity of 320, Boeing’s 787-9 is the largest airplane in the fleet of WestJet, a Calgary-based airliner. The gigantic passenger airplane is assembled in North Charleston.

This is the 13th year Boeing has been a sponsor at the PGA Tour tournament, and the flyover has become a tournament tradition and a highlight for players and fans.