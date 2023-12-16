'It’s a big adjustment': Okarche girls basketball team moving forward after coaches resign

WATONGA — It’s been a rough week for the Okarche girls basketball team.

With the resignations of head coach Haley Mitchel and assistants Kaylene Ullom and Skye Tilley on Monday, the Warriors have been left with a mix of disappointment and frustration.

But Okarche returned to action Friday as it played its first game with a new coaching staff, and although the Class A Warriors lost to Watonga 52-42, they’re carrying on and remain hopeful for a successful season.

“Obviously, it’s been a traumatic week,” Okarche interim head coach Larry Black said. “You know that. The girls practiced so hard. They played so hard. But when they would look over there (to the bench), there’s two new people. And that’s hard on kids, teenagers and stuff. We’re going to get better. We’re going to move forward because we have no choice.”

Okarche's Scout Payne (20) defends during a game at Watonga on Friday.

Mitchel stepped down after receiving a complaint from a parent, including the threat of a potential lawsuit, but she remains at Okarche as curriculum director and assistant principal. Her two former assistants are also still employed at the school.

Okarche superintendent and athletic director Josh Sumrall stands by his former coaching staff.

Sumrall said Mitchel got a complaint from a parent last weekend before an anonymous letter was sent that alleged Mitchel and her family were cruel to players.

The letter referenced the recent Kingfisher hazing lawsuit and alluded to a potential action that would mirror it.

Ultimately, Mitchel and her assistants resigned to avoid going through that.

“It’s pretty rough,” freshman Katie Parham said. “I mean, we loved our coaches. It’s just hard seeing them not coaching us anymore. But the people that are coaching us now are really good.”

Black was the head coach of Okarche’s girls program for 10 years and had a successful run before he resigned in 2001.

Now, he’s back to being the leader of the program.

“I still teach a couple of hours, do things at Okarche,” Black said. “There every day. Been there 35 years. Will be there probably till I can’t be there. I love Okarche kids. A lot of those kids out there, I’ve coached their parents.”

Okarche’s Ruby VanDenDriessche (12) passes the ball during the Class B girls semi-finals game between the Seiling Lady Cats and the Okarche Lady Warriors at the Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Black’s main assistant is David Sanders, who has won six state championships as a head coach (three with Cheyenne/Reydon and three with Stigler).

Together, Black and Sanders bring decades of experience, and they know what it takes to excel.

“My job is to facilitate the program, to encourage the kids, to try to keep them positive and moving forward,” Black said. “To try to be a face for the community. If things are not going good, they know me. I’ve been there a long time, and they know that we will weather the storm.”

It’s been a tough adjustment period for the girls.

Emotions are running high, but there are still a lot of games to be played.

“It was hard getting ready for gameday without the staff and everything,” standout junior Scout Payne said. “And I mean, we all came out here wanting to play for them and playing to fight for them. It’s hard. It’s a big adjustment. But I think we can adjust to it, especially with having Christmas Break upcoming.”

Okarche’s players enjoyed competing for Mitchel.

They can’t help but feel disappointed she isn’t on the sideline anymore.

“Yeah, ‘cause none of the stuff was true,” Parham said. “Just someone was upset with playing time.”

The whole ordeal struck the girls pretty quickly, but that didn’t stop them from pushing through. All but one player — a senior — remain on the team.

“We went straight into practice on Monday after we found out what was going on with our coaches and everything,” Payne said. “We just had to be there for each other and work together and be a team.”

Okarche thrived under Mitchel, the daughter of former longtime Warriors girls basketball coach Cherie Myers.

Okarche has made two consecutive state semifinal appearances.

Okarche head coach Haley Mitchel speaks as the Okarche Lady Warriors play the Cyril Lady Pirates during the Class A Girls State Basketball Championship Tournament at State Fair Arena on March 1, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Okla.

And although the Warriors are 4-5 this season, their expectations remain high.

“We want to be at the top,” Payne said. “And that’s going to be hard. Class A basketball, I mean, it’s competitive. There’s really good teams, and we still want to be held at the expectation that we’ve always been held at.”

Sumrall was proud of the team’s performance Friday.

The girls have been through a lot, but they represented their school well.

“They gave it all they had,” Sumrall said. “Obviously, everyone is just mentally exhausted tonight after this week. And it’s no one’s fault. Certainly not the girls’ fault. And they played their hearts out and gave this community all they had, and we’re really, really proud of them.”

Sumrall is confident the program is in good hands with Black and Sanders.

“It is a different feel,” Payne said. “It’s really different. They’re both Hall of Fame coaches. They’ve been in the game for a long time. We just have to trust them.”

