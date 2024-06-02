A big 8-run inning from the Outlaws surges them to an 11-1 run-rule victory over the Shadowcats

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Outlaws are 4-3 on the season and 2-0 at home so far with two wins over the Sherman Shadowcats on Thursday and Friday. Saturday night, the Outlaws looked to win the series against the Shadowcats.

The Outlaws soar to an 11-1 run-rule win over Sherman to improve to 3-0 at home and 5-3 on the season.

Joplin found themselves down 1-0 in the first inning, but after scoring eight runs in the second innings they took control of the game and never looked back.

The Outlaws starting pitcher freshman Lucas Vanlanduit pitched seven innings and only allowed one earned run. The Carl Junction native and Pitt State player gave up three hits and struck out four.

Offensively, Joplin scored 11 runs on nine hits. Second baseman Kahle Good led the team with four RBIs on 2-for-3 at the plate and scored two runs along with a solo home run. Gabe Russell, Owen Bond and Sean Kang each had one hit and one RBI. Every batter scored at least one run.

The Outlaws will return home for their series finale against the Shadowcats on Sunday, June 2nd at 3 p.m.

