Big 8 conference prepares Lamar, Seneca for championship games

Nov. 30—The Big 8 Conference was comprised of 14 teams coming into the 2023 high school football season.

That conference had four teams go on to win district championships and now two of them are playing for state championships.

Those teams are Lamar and Seneca. The Tigers are in Class 2 while the Indians are in Class 3. In Class 4, both McDonald County and Nevada won a district title and reached the state tournament.

Lamar faces off with Valle Catholic t 6 p.m. Saturday while Seneca meets Park Hills Central at 11 a.m. Friday.

Mount Vernon is also in the conference and it finished 10-2 this year and fell to Seneca in the district championship. Other schools in the Big 8 are Reeds Spring, Springfield Catholic, Aurora, Cassville, East Newton, Hollister, Logan-Rogersville, Marshfield and Monett.

Monett won a state championship back in 2016 and Cassville was competing in a state championship in 2019, but lost.

There's depth in this conference and certainly some history within these programs. Lamar and Seneca in particular have multiple titles and appearances.

"I think it's the best football conference in the state of Missouri, I really do," Lamar head coach Jared Beshore said. "You're talking about a group of teams that have all had success traditionally and at any given year could be a championship contender."

Just to show the depth, here are the records of top teams in the conference this year:

McDonald County — 8-5.

Mount Vernon — 10-2.

Nevada — 9-3.

Lamar — 12-1.

Seneca — 13-0.

McDonald County, Nevada, Lamar and Seneca all reside in the Big 8 West, which fields seven of the 14 teams. And those four all won a district championship.

"I think that speaks volumes," Seneca head coach Cody Hilburn said.

Hilburn talked about having to match up with those bigger Class 4 schools and being a little undersized and having to find ways to fight through that to earn wins. The tough competition has taught the Indians where they need to improve this year.

"That's what the regular season is all about and we're just fortunate to get to play in a really good conference," he added.

Seneca returned all of its skill players from a year ago, the big question mark this year was at the line of scrimmage. The Indians had to replace four offensive linemen and three on defense. Hilburn believes the tough conference helped to get his big kids ready up front.

"Playing in the Big 8 West is why we're playing for a state championship," Hilburn stated.

For Lamar specifically, the conference helps to prepare them by playing competitive programs in Classes 3 and 4 before dropping back down to Class 2 in the postseason.

"It prepares us really well," Beshore said. "When you're playing teams that are competing for titles in Class 3 and Class 4 and then you hop down to Class 2, that's huge. There's a speed and physicality of the game that we've already seen. Some of these teams don't play that level until they get to the playoffs."

Both coaches admitted to staying in contact with other coaches inside the Big 8 throughout the postseason to congratulate one another with each win. Nevada's Wes Beachler spoke to the Globe earlier this month about chatting with the coaches in a group message after winning their district championships.