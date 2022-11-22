The Big 6ix talks about the World Cup
The wildly popular YouTube show and podcast features superfans of the top six teams in the English Premier League.
Problems with FIFA’s mobile application for World Cup tickets caused hundreds of fans to miss the start of England's match against Iran on Monday. Fans said their tickets had disappeared from their phone apps and lines began to form outside the Khalifa International Stadium about an hour before the 4 p.m. kickoff in Doha. Although some fans had their ticket purchase verified with email checks, others appeared to have been sent into the stadium without further checks.
Global stars from the old and new eras are taking center stage in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here are some of the biggest names to watch.
Saudi Arabia was 18-to-1 to beat Lionel Messi and the Argentinians.
Groups C and D get underway on Tuesday in the first four-match day of the 2022 World Cup.
Mexico vs Poland, World Cup 2022 LIVE!
The real problem in USMNT's draw with Wales wasn't letting up a score. It was failing to deliver another.
Saudi Arabia produced one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history by toppling Argentina, who cannot afford another slip-up if they are to reach the knockout stages.
Messi opened the scoring from the spot but the Gulf state turned the match on its head through goals from Saleh Al Shehri and Salem Al Dawsari.