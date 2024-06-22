Big 5th inning leads St. Michael past Richland in Cambria County American Legion League contest

SIDMAN, Pa. – St. Michael catcher Bryce Roberts didn’t see a lot of good pitches to hit Friday night against visiting Richland in the Cambria County American Legion League.

Roberts walked three times on counts of 3-0, 3-1 and 3-1, but he didn’t squander his opportunity in the fifth inning. Roberts drove a 2-0 pitch well over the left-field fence.

“I was up in the count and sitting on one pitch,” Roberts said after the Saints won 8-5. “He threw it. I just had good contact on the ball. Felt great. Helped the team out tremendously.”

The two-run blast followed a two-run double to left by Tyler Orris. Those two extra-base hits highlighted St. Michael’s six-run bottom of the fifth inning.

“That was huge,” St. Michael coach Matt Gramling said. “First, Tyler Orris blasts it out there to give us the lead, and then Bryce follows it up with an even bigger blast.

“Bryce has the stick to be able to put one out at any time. He really has a nice swing, great power. He just needs one to connect with.”

Roberts and Orris each have one home run as the Saints (5-2) have two homers as a team.

Brody Custer totaled two hits from the No. 8 spot, and No. 9 hitter Maddox Dombrosky produced two singles in the big fifth inning.

“Maddox led us off with a nice poke, which was huge,” Roberts said. “We strung some hits together. Big walks. Big ABs.

“Just a solid inning. Really turned the game around.”

Gramling appreciated the Saints’ receiving four hits and three RBIs from the bottom of the order.

“Brody Custer had a real nice game for us at the plate,” Gramling said. “He caught a couple balls in right field for us. He had a couple RBIs. That’s huge coming from the No. 8 spot.

“Maddox had been struggling at the plate, but he came up with two big ones.

“One to start that big rally and another one to keep it going. That’s good production from the bottom end of your lineup.”

Competing with only nine players due to dual rosters and an out-of-town tournament, Richland (3-3) led 3-2 entering the bottom of the fifth.

Lucas Oleksa provided three hits, including two doubles, for the 56ers. He drove in a run in the first inning, and doubled and scored in the top of the seventh.

“I thought we battled well for only having nine guys,” Oleksa said. “I think our pitchers competed and we competed at the plate for a good while, too. I felt pretty good. I was just trying to hunt the fastball and react to the curve.”

St. Michael started Jake Yatsky (42/3 innings) and closed with Kaden Christ, who earned the decision. Richland pitched Braden Yoder (41/3 innings), Colin Dinyar (one inning) and Jayden Caban (one inning).

The score was tied 1-all after one inning a 2-all after two.

“I thought both teams were a little sloppy early,” Gramling said. “We both gave each other runs, which shouldn’t have happened. It should have been 0-0 for a long time until we broke it open late.

“We definitely need to clean up some things, but it was good to come away with a win against a good team like that.”

Richland beat St. Michael 5-3 June 6.

