Big 3rd period pushes Huskies over Beavers, Hailey Armstrong pots 2 goals

Oct. 14—ST. CLOUD — Hailey Armstrong is scoring at an alarming rate for the Bemidji State women's hockey team.

The freshman netted two more goals on Friday night in the Beavers' WCHA opener against St. Cloud State. BSU lost 5-2 after three third-period goals from the Huskies.

Armstrong tied the game at 1-1 following Laura Zimmermann's power-play goal for SCSU. Armstrong's score came with assists from Taylor Nelson and Makenna Deering.

CC Bowlby made it 2-1 in favor of St. Cloud State 6:28 into the second period before Armstrong scored again 19 seconds later. Nelson and Gabbie Smith dished helpers on Armstrong's second game-tying goal.

The Huskies found a second wind in the third period, scoring three times in a span of 3:16. Bowlby scored her second of the game a minute into the frame. Klára Hymlárová and Avery Farrell also added goals.

Abbie Thompson started her third consecutive game in goal for the Beavers, making 25 saves on 30 shot attempts. Jojo Chobak stopped 10 shots for the Huskies.

Despite BSU's 0-4-1 start to the 2023-24 season, Armstrong has four goals in five games to kick off her collegiate career.

St. Cloud State 5, Bemidji State 2

BSU 1 1 0 — 2

SCSU 1 1 3 — 5

First period — SCSU GOAL: Zimmerman (Sundelin, Hymlárová) PP, 4:55; BSU GOAL: Armstrong (Nelson, Deering) 15:11.

Second period — SCSU GOAL: Bowlby (Kaufman, Sauriol) 6:28; BSU GOAL: Armstrong (Nelson, Smith) 6:47.

Third period — SCSU GOAL: Bowlby (Sauriol, Kaufman) 1:00; SCSU GOAL: Hymlárová (Henderson) 3:42; SCSU GOAL: Farrell (Zimmerman, Ross) 4:16.

Saves — Thompson (BSU) 25; Chobak (SCSU) 10.