Big 33 Team Pennsylvania holds first team practice

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Team Pennsylvania took the field for the first time together ahead of the Big 33 Football Classic, giving some of the best football players in the state of PA a chance to work together for the first time.

The Midstate is well represented on the Pennsylvania roster, and some of those District III stars got the chance to meet and practice with long time rivals. They will hold a few practices throughout the month before facing Team Maryland at the end of the month.

The Big 33 Classic is slated for Sunday, May 26th at 7 p.m. at Chapman Field at Cumberland Valley High School.

