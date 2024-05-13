Big 33 Football Classic adding Girls Flag Football through NFL partnership

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Girls Flag Football tournaments will be part of the 67th Big 33 Football Classic for the first time ever.

Flag teams representing the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Washington Commanders will be competing. The teams each feature 20 high school girls and multiple high school coaches.

“The Big 33 Football Classic has a rich history that impacts many NFL players and Legends,” said Bobby Taylor, former NFL players and global flag ambassador. “Having the PSFCA approve girls flag football to play in the Classic for the first time is a major milestone for the sport. The club level participants from the Pennsylvania and Maryland regions demonstrate how important the growth of the sport is to the NFL. We are extremely excited.”

2024 Pennsylvania Big 33 Team announced

The inaugural Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) Big 33 Flag Football Tournament will begin on Saturday, May 25 at Cumberland Valley High School’s Eagle View Middle School. It will be a two-day round-robin tournament.

“The PSFCA Big 33 is very excited to partner with the NFL to bring you the first Big 33 High School Girls Flag Football Tournament,” said Garry Cathell, executive director of the Big 33. “The tournament is the beginning of what will be the catalyst for the states of Pennsylvania and Maryland to have girls Flag as a sanctioned sport.”

