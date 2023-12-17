Big 2nd halves from K'Shawn Scott, Jhaiden Wilson lead Garrett over Potomac State

Dec. 17—MCHENRY — K'Shawn Scott and Jhaiden Wilson combined for 21 of Garrett College's 43 second-half points, leading the Lakers over WVU Potomac State College 88-70 on Saturday in the finale of the Deep Creek Lake JUCO Showdown.

"We did a lot of things right that we haven't been doing right," Garrett head coach Matt McCullough said. "I thought we were much better defensively for the majority of the game. We've spent a lot of time defensively all year, we're starting to see that work pay off."

Scott and Wilson combined for 41 points overall, scoring nearly half of the Lakers' points.

The first 10 minutes of the game was a high-scoring affair on both sides.

The teams combined for 35 points with four lead changes to open the game.

"We were moving the ball and were willing to play," Potomac State head coach Ryan Streets said. "That's all it came down too. Early on, we were doing well. Our offense was rolling a little bit and our defense kind of builds off that."

The Lakers (7-7, 4-4 NJCAA Region 20) struggled to shoot in the beginning, missing their first six shots.

Mountain Ridge graduate Nate Washington found Wilson who hit a step back 3-pointer to break Garrett's scoring drought.

"When the ball moves for us, when we get it side to side, get the defense moving, we can break them down," McCullough said. "That's when we're at our best. We settle early in the shot clock sometimes."

The Lakers led for most of the first half, but the Catamounts (6-6, 5-5 Region 20) kept it within five or six points.

It stayed a two-possession game for most of the first half. That changed with 3:18 left.

Washington set up an inbound pass from behind the basket. He threw a perfect lob to Scott for an and-one layup to push the Laker lead to 34-26.

"We've got a couple of those plays off inbounds plays," McCullough said. "Those have been key for us all year. It's one of those things that's a big momentum swing for us."

The Catamounts' offense kept up in the first 10 minutes, led by Camren Wilkes.

He scored 13 points in the first half including the first two scores of the game for the Catamounts.

"Cam's our leader, he's our scorer," Streets said. "He's always gonna score the ball. He's one of the best scorers in this league. I know I can always count on him to score the ball."

That changed in the final 10 minutes, as the Potomac State offense went cold.

"We just couldn't find a way to claw back," Streets said. "We just couldn't find a way to get a rebound when we really needed one."

With 10:56 left in the half, a steal from Wilson led to a 3-pointer by Gavin Jackson off a Washington assist.

It gave the Lakers a 19-17 lead. Garrett outscored Potomac State 26-13 to end the half.

With 18 seconds remaining, the Lakers held for one final shot. Wilson found Jackson for a 3-pointer to put Garrett up 45-30 at halftime.

"Huge shot, anytime you can get one going into the half, I felt like it was close, next thing you know it's a 15 (point lead)," McCullough said. "That momentum carrying into the half was huge."

A big reason why were turnovers by the Catamounts. Potomac State committed 10 compared to five by Garrett.

After struggling offensively to end the first half, the Catamounts rallied in the opening minutes of the second half.

Potomac State opened on a 26-16 run led by David Charlot. He scored 10 points in the first nine minutes, cutting the deficit to 61-56.

"We found a mismatch down low and were finally able to get him the ball," Streets said. "He was able to catch it and finish."

Garrett responded with an 8-2 run to extend the lead to 69-58 with 9:34 left. It was capped off with another well executed inbounds play.

"We were able to push the ball well in transition," McCullough said. "I felt we scored it when the opportunity presented itself. But we also slowed down the tempo of the game. Really for the first time all year, we're starting to get a better feel of what it takes to win basketball games."

On a play almost identical to one in the first half, Washington threw a perfect lob to Scott for an and-one layup.

In the final 10 minutes, the Catamount offense gave the team a chance at a comeback.

Potomac State scored 14 points, however, the defense allowed 19.

"It's just pure effort," Streets said. "That's all it comes down too. We got to find a way to get our guys to play with full effort the whole game."

Wilson led all scorers with 23 points, scoring 11 in the second half. He made four 3-pointers and added a steal.

"Jhaiden plays so hard, he made some mistakes, but you know what you're gonna get from him every day," McCullough said. "Just a fire cracker, lot of fun to coach and be around. He's starting to think about how to be a point guard, set his teammates up more."

Scott scored 10 of his 18 points in the second half. He finished with a double-double with 13 rebounds.

Jackson finished with 15 points and a steal, making 4 3-pointers, and Washington scored 12 points with six assists and four rebounds.

"Nate's been solid for us all year," McCullough said. "You know exactly what you're gonna get. He never gets too up or too down emotionally. He just plays, he's our leader. He's what being a Garrett Laker is all about, on and off the court."

Antwan Gross grabbed 11 rebounds, scored seven points and added a pair of steals.

Wilkes led Potomac State with 17 points. He added four assists and a steal.

Thompson scored 15 points with 10 in the second half. He also had four assists, two steals and a block.

"He's a good shooter, he works on his game a lot," Streets said. "He's one of our vocal leaders as well. He takes pride in defense and takes pride in offense as well. He was able to find some openings."

Charlot scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half with a block and Eugene Bryant finished with 11 points, two assists and a steal.

The game was the finale of the Deep Creek Lake JUCO Showdown, part of the inaugural Western Maryland Classic hosted by Garrett College.

"I just felt it ran so smoothly," McCullough said. "It was great to see this kind of atmosphere. Great local support in this gym and really good basketball. It's fun to see that kind of talent. They're so well coached and play so hard."

The Lakers end the 2023 calendar year with a road trip to Harford on Monday at 6 p.m.

The Catamounts get a few weeks off before hosting CCBC Dundalk on Monday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m.

Jordan Kendall is a Sports Writer for the Cumberland Times-News. Email him with scores and story suggestions at jkendall@times-news.com.