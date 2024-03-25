A big 2025 recruit de-commits from Arkansas

This is NOT someone coach Sam Pittman wants to leave the state.

Arkansas had its first de-commitment of the 2025 class on Monday afternoon.

Consensus four-star offensive tackle Caruis Curne posted on X (Twitter) his decision to de-commit from the University of Arkansas. According to the 247Sports composite, Curne had a .945 rating.

Curne wrote in his post,

I have decided to de-commit from the University of Arkansas. I have the utmost respect for the coaching staff and appreciate their hard work during my recruitment. I hope that everyone will respect my decision as I attempt to do what is best for me and my family.

The Marion, Ark. native was the highest-rated recruit in Arkansas’ 2025 class, and with the position desperate for some high school recruiting success, this de-commit is a huge blow to Coach Pittman’s already fragile standing in the program.

But on the other hand, Curne might decide to return home after all is said and done. It wouldn’t be the first time a big recruit has de-committed just to recommit later in the recruiting cycle.

In-state talents like Shamar Easter (class of 2023) and Braylon Russel (class of 2024) de-committed after being one of the first to announce in their respective classes, and both are currently in the middle of spring football for the Hogs.

With Curne’s departure, Arkansas’ 2025 class moves 41st in the nation per 247Sports. It’s left with only four total recruits in the classes.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire