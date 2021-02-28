A big 2021 would shoot Adam Thielen up the Vikings’ record books

MMA Weekly

The UFC Vegas 20 results are in, as the UFC heavyweight division continues to take shape at the top end. Number seven ranked Ciryl Gane is likely to move up in the rankings after putting on a dominant performance against number four ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik on Saturday night. UFC Vegas 20 results: Ciryl Gane cruises to victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik Gane utilized his reach advantage to successfully and decisively outstrike Rozenstruik from the outside. The Frenchman’s output through five rounds was enough to double a rather gunshy Rozenstruik in both total strikes and significant strikes. Despite some fans considering the main event as underwhelming, Gane put the heavyweight division on notice. He clearly outstruck an outstanding kickboxer in Rozenstruik, and also showcased his abilities in the clinch along with impressive takedown offense. With the unanimous decision victory, one can assume Gane will ascend to a top five ranking in the heavyweight division once the rankings are released this week. UFC Vegas 20 results: Ciryl Gane dominates Jairzinho Rozenstruik UFC Vegas 20 results: Magomed Ankalaev takes decision win over Nikita Krylov Magomed Ankalaev continued his rise up the light heavyweight rankings after a hard-fought victory over accomplished veteran Nikita Krlyov in the co-main event. Krylov started the fight with an impressive output, narrowly outstriking Ankalaev and controlling a solid amount of clinch work to seemingly take the first round. Ankalaev switched to a higher gear in the final two rounds, however, taking Krylov down three times and outstriking him on the feet and maintaining ground control with frequent ground strikes. Ankalaev’s redeeming performance in rounds two and three secured the unanimous decision victory for the 28-year-old Russian contender. UFC Vegas 20 results: Magomed Ankalaev defeats Nikita Krylov UFC Vegas 20 results: Pedro Munhoz’s calf kicks neutralize a game Jimmie Rivera Pedro Munhoz put on an impressive performance, defeating Jimmie Rivera in the Fight of the Night and redeemed a loss from their first fight that took place in 2015. The story of all three rounds was an impressive output of calf kicks from Munhoz that compromised Rivera’s lead leg. While the calf kicks decided the majority of the fight, it was still an incredibly entertaining fight with both fighters trading heavy shots with frequent output. At the conclusion of the fight, Munhoz took home the unanimous decision victory. UFC Vegas 20 results: Pedro Munhoz defeats Jimmie Rivera TRENDING > Rankings Review: Heavyweight shake-up UFC Vegas 20 results UFC Vegas 20 Main Card Heavyweight Bout: Ciryl Gane def Jairzinho Rozenstruik by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)Light Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Ankalaev def Nikita Krylov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Mayra Bueno Silva vs Montana De La Rosa ruled majority draw (28-27, 28-28, 28-28)Bantamweight Bout: Pedro Munhoz def Jimmie Rivera by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill vs Ashley Yoder -- CANCELLEDFeatherweight Bout: Alex Caceres def Kevin Croom by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27) UFC Vegas 20 Prelims Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moises def Alexander Hernandez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira () vs Ramazan Kuramagomedov () -- CANCELLEDWomen’s Bantamweight Bout: Alexis Davis def Sabina Mazo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)Bantamweight Bout: Ronnie Lawrence def Vince Cachero by TKO (punches) at 2:38, R3Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby def Max Grishin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Pedro Munhoz wants TJ Dillashaw after UFC Vegas 20 victory (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)